News
Country 15/12/2020

Dierks Bentley Lives Out The Agony Of Heartbreak In New Music Video For "Gone"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award winning singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley continues the momentum of his new single "Gone" with the release of its official music video through PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. Off to a huge start at radio, the video finds Bentley hitting rock bottom as his own life plays out before him through iconic television scenes where each one is worse than the previous. "Gone" is available at all digital retailers now.
"It just always ends poorly for me in this video," said Bentley. "I definitely had a lot more fun making it than it looks though…we got to film a bunch of scenes inspired by some of my favorite shows like The Office, MacGyver, Game Of Thrones and Full House. And I got to collaborate with some new directors I've never worked with, so I left at the end of a really long day feeling really happy and inspired about a kind of sad song."

The music video for "Gone" was shot in Nashville in November and produced by Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz and J.R Wilson, directed by Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske with animation by Skylar Wilson. It finds Bentley watching TV in agony while also taking on nearly every character he encounters on his TV screen from MacGyver to an infomercial host.

Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams. Reaching a new creative high while "making music designed to challenge" (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his last album THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards and more while also earning 14 GRAMMY  nominations. He just recently celebrated his 15 year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.






