Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/12/2020

Amelia's Dream Reveals New Release Everybody's Got Something

Amelia's Dream Reveals New Release Everybody's Got Something
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If Alanis Morisette and Carly Simon had a love child, it would be Amelia's Dream, the New York City based duo, consisting of songwriter/Singer Amelia S. Gewirtz & musician/producer/songwriter Harold Stephan that has stolen all of our attention, and been the soundtrack to our lives since the day they dropped their album, Everybody's Got Something.

Starting with the title track in the first spot of the track list, "Everybody's Got Something" really shows off Amelia's incredibly versatile vocal ability, and sets the expectations sky high for the rest of the album. With tracks like Uprooted, a slower track with beautiful falsetto vocals, and "Hero", a track dedicated to the frontline workers risking their lives to save NYC, this album is a goldmine.

With a title that can explain what has been happening in the last 5-10 years with just its three words, "America, The Pharmaceutical" shows they aren't afraid of exposing and vocalizing the immoral way this country has been dealing with the sick people who inhabit it. Whether the discussion starts with the price of insulin, or big pharma as a whole, this song explains the exploitation and manipulation that is happening in our country.

This band is unapologetic and extremely educated, and they express themselves so beautiful through their music. Their album is layered with meaning and interpretation, and we are so excited to continue to peel away and get to the core of it.

Listen to "Uprooted" here:
https://open.spotify.com/track/31z9uMfpptxuAGMDFZGewp
https://www.ameliasdream.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AmeliasDream/
https://twitter.com/ameliasdream






Most read news of the week
UMe Announce The Release Of "Only You, Lonely You" The Second Piece Of Music From Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Musical Cinderella
Greek Stoner/Psych Rock Band 1000mods Debut "Warped" Music Video; Fourth Album 'Youth Of Dissent' Out Now
'Wild Mountain Thyme' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Amelia Warner
Amazon Music Announces New Family Amazon Original Songs From Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, And Strand Of Oaks
The Effect Of Music On Decreasing Anxiety In Players
9 Impressive Benefits Of Listening To Music
Z2 Comics And Authentic Brands Group Team Up For An Original Graphic Novel Celebrating Icon Elvis Presley In Elvis: The Graphic Novel
IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!
Kid Cudi's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen Available Everywhere Now


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204880 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014209747314453 secs