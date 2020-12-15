Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 15/12/2020

Anthony Hamilton Is Looking For "Mercy"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As we near the end of this roller coaster of a year that is 2020, many are left wondering what future days will look like. With uncertainty in the air and in many hearts, along with social injustice continuing to rear its ugly head around us, it is the perfect time for one of R&B's most familiar voices to provide a measure of clarity. After releasing a new single earlier this year, soul music master Anthony Hamilton comes back with "Mercy," a song that is equally a rally for justice and a plea for hope.

Kick-started by an empowering and passionate intro from Tamika Mallory that sets the foundation for the track, Hamilton speaks of the plight of Black men in the country. Lyrically, the focus is clear as we hear Hamilton's emotional instrument describe a reality where "Until you walk a mile in my shoes you can never sing my blues / Until you've felt the pain of a broken man, you can never start to understand while I feel this way / Why I'm starting to lose my faith." Very few vocalists could handle the responsibility of singing such lyrics and having them resonate with the listener, but Hamilton assertively takes on this task, resulting in him being a voice of the undervalued and underappreciated, and doing it authentically.

As Anthony Hamilton prepares his next album , which appears to be a joint project with Jermaine Dupri, take a listen to "Mercy" and be reminded of what makes not only his voice so necessary in this moment, but his message as well.






