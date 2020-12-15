Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 15/12/2020

Ethereal Darkwave Duo The Palace Of Tears Unveils Debut Album "Of Ruination"

Ethereal Darkwave Duo The Palace Of Tears Unveils Debut Album "Of Ruination"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ethereal Darkwave duo THE PALACE OF TEARS has unveiled their new album, Of Ruination. The album teaser made its exclusive premiere on ReGen Magazine.

Of Ruination is seven tracks of somber beauty and otherworldly seduction. THE PALACE OF TEARS fuses hypnotic electronics, heavily layered processed guitars and sultry vocals that captivate, creating an ethereal amalgam that transcends boundaries.

The duo's unique alchemy draws upon musical influences as varied as post-punk, shoegaze, dark ambient, gothic rock, electronica and much more. THE PALACE OF TEARS create their own sonic landscape full of haunting beauty - ghostly - evocative - sensual.

Of Ruination is available now everywhere digitally, soon to be followed by a limited CD edition.

Leah's vocals create a swoon of dream-felt caresses into the heart of the human psyche, weaving and layering lullabies of sensual longing into each moment, while Erick's dense swirl of ghost - layered guitars and atmospheric electronics conjure a sonic spell of aural mist to soothe the listener into its lush ambience.

Of Ruination caters to themes of love, death, and the search for truth in a world filled with grief and the longing for connection. Seven tracks of sonic escapism for the romantics and seekers daring to conjure their own ghosts from within. This body of work may serve as a vehicle for the listener to explore themes of illusion; "Masque L'Intrigue", the dark earthly feminine; "Thy Womb Full of Black Nectar", the pain and confusion of loss; "Shadows of Whispering Phantoms", ethereal bodies and strange entities; "Tears of the Moon", leaving dreams and entering harsh realities; "Of Ruination", and the impermanence of the body and the mind; "Cold Dead Skin", and the journey towards a deepening consciousness.

