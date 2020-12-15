Alt-Emo Band Suntitle Drops First Single "As Your Ghost Takes Flight" From Saves The Day Tribute Compilation





https://www.suntitleband.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As a true tribute to New Jersey heritage, True State Entertainment has partnered with numerous artists to create The Influencers Forever Who We Are, a Saves The Day cover compilation. Out now is Suntitle's rendition of "As Your Ghost Takes Flight". All of the proceeds via the compilation go directly to fund HeartSupport, who have been actively helping people affected by suicide, addiction, and depression.Founded by Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red, HeartSupport helps men and women brave their wounds, find purpose, and discover healing. Their goal is to create a legacy of life-transformation, freeing them from suicide, addiction, abuse, and mental health issues while empowering them with the realization they are loved unconditionally and supported by a community that believes in them.Following the band's 2018 debut release, The Loss Of, New Jersey alternative-emo band Suntitle hit the ground running with a consistently strong series of successful tours spanning the United States, and quickly returned to the studio to work on their next effort. Having shared the stage with Movements, Turnover, Set It Off, Seaway, Knuckle Puck, Save Face, X Ambassadors, The Early November, 68, Better Off, Xibalba - and countless others - the 'big rock' outfit shows no sign of slowing down after the April 2020 Know Hope Records release of Pure Forever.https://www.facebook.com/suntitlebandhttps://www.instagram.com/suntitleband/https://www.suntitleband.com/



