Paperwing - Dedicated

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5cA7tNWrCxSIitKnJCYHuN?si=h1pvBI3hQvClDqFxJgVEAQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paperwing is the Swedish artist, composer and producer Jenny Soovik. Born and raised by two jazz loving musicians, Jenny is an uncompromising and unbound artist who feels quite powerless against the gravitational pull from the world of music. It seems she can do little else than find outlets for it.After years of studying music at Sweden's most prestigious conservatories levels leading to a BA degree in improvisation, Jenny set out as a solo artist and producer. After releasing two independent records which gained critical praise from CLASH Magazine, Scandipop and more, Paperwing was subsequently headhunted by Swedish label Ninetone, where she released the album Equilibrium in 2020.Paperwing has been described as "stunning, intelligent and unique". Legendary LA producer and musician Peter Bunetta once met her at a listening session in Stockholm:- "I discovered Paperwing's music on a trip to Sweden and was taken instantly by her song and vocal musicality, sensibilities and elegance. Her professional approach and ability to seek originality was obvious with every song she played for me. I'm a fan."Paperwing writes about big feelings and small things - stories of love, life and heartbreak, human nature, mother earth and all the mysteries of the universe. Things that have touched her heart, all draped in a suit of goosebump inducing avant-garde pop."This is a cover of my friend NEAs song Dedicated, with my own personal take on it. I got inspired when listening to her music and I thought it would be really cool to do this one in an acoustic epic-ballad kind of way."Here's what NEA says about the song: "It's been so cool to listen to Paperwing's take on my song 'Dedicated'. To get her voice and vibe on the song brings it to new life for me and brings up new emotions and feelings when listening. Really love it. "This is the first single taken from the new upcoming EP 'Prism', where Paperwing will continue to explore the world of acoustic sounds, and some other artist co-labs and interpretations in a similar way.www.paperwingmusic.comwww.instagram.com/paperwingmusicwww.facebook.com/paperwingofficialYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2dTSmefoF11RVbnmM43_EwSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5cA7tNWrCxSIitKnJCYHuN?si=h1pvBI3hQvClDqFxJgVEAQ



