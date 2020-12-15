Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 15/12/2020

Royal Horses Release Debut LP, 'A Modern Man's Way To Improve'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock/ Americana band ROYAL HORSES has released A Modern Man's Way to Improve. The band's debut record, A Modern Man's Way to Improve was selected as an official release for Record Store Day 2020 and is available to download and stream on all platforms.

"A Modern Man's Way to Improve is a genre bending love letter to the sounds that shaped the new South and us along with it." - Royal Horses

Track List:
1. Bottom of the Chart
2. A Modern Man's Way to Improve
3. Valley of the New
4. Who Do You Know
5. There She Walks
6. Leave a Light
7. Call It War
8. Rattlesnake Smoking a Cigarette
9. Ruby Do
10. Bld






