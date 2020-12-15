Royal Horses Release Debut LP, 'A Modern Man's Way To Improve'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Rock/ Americana band ROYAL HORSES has released A Modern
Man's Way to Improve. The band's debut record, A Modern
Man's Way to Improve was selected as an official release for Record Store Day 2020 and is available to download and stream on all platforms.
"A Modern
Man's Way to Improve is a genre bending love letter to the sounds that shaped the new South and us along with it." - Royal Horses
Track List:
1. Bottom of the Chart
2. A Modern
Man's Way to Improve
3. Valley of the New
4. Who Do You Know
5. There She Walks
6. Leave a Light
7. Call It War
8. Rattlesnake Smoking a Cigarette
9. Ruby Do
10. Bld