Royal Horses Release Debut LP, 'A Modern Man's Way To Improve'

10. Bld New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock/ Americana band ROYAL HORSES has released A Modern Man's Way to Improve. The band's debut record, A Modern Man's Way to Improve was selected as an official release for Record Store Day 2020 and is available to download and stream on all platforms."A Modern Man's Way to Improve is a genre bending love letter to the sounds that shaped the new South and us along with it." - Royal HorsesTrack List:1. Bottom of the Chart2. A Modern Man's Way to Improve3. Valley of the New4. Who Do You Know5. There She Walks6. Leave a Light7. Call It War8. Rattlesnake Smoking a Cigarette9. Ruby Do10. Bld



