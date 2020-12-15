Christina Aguilera Performs 'The Christmas Song' On Late Night With Seth Meyers



Musical guest Christina Aguilera performs " The Christmas Song " for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Dressed in a multi-colored suit, Aguilera let her vocals do the talking as she soared over the ballad in a way only she can.The GRAMMY-winner previously included the song on her 2000 Christmas album, 'My Kind of Christmas' and has performed the song live several times over the years.Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.




