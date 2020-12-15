Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 15/12/2020

Christina Aguilera Performs 'The Christmas Song' On Late Night With Seth Meyers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musical guest Christina Aguilera performs "The Christmas Song" for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Dressed in a multi-colored suit, Aguilera let her vocals do the talking as she soared over the ballad in a way only she can.
The GRAMMY-winner previously included the song on her 2000 Christmas album, 'My Kind of Christmas' and has performed the song live several times over the years.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.






