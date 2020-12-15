Chance The Rapper Reacts To Dionne Warwick's Twitter Shout Out On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert





"We’re working apparently, on a song," Chance said. "It’s a huge, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life. It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame." Chance then cracked, "I went to Starbucks the other day and they were like, ‘Are you the guy that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’"



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance The Rapper was very excited to get a shout out from Dionne Warwick on Twitter and now they're working together on a new song! Check out Chance The Rapper's new album, "Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving," his joint project with Jeremih, released on all streaming platforms on December 11."We’re working apparently, on a song," Chance said. "It’s a huge, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life. It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame." Chance then cracked, "I went to Starbucks the other day and they were like, ‘Are you the guy that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.



