News
RnB 15/12/2020

Chance The Rapper Reacts To Dionne Warwick's Twitter Shout Out On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance The Rapper was very excited to get a shout out from Dionne Warwick on Twitter and now they're working together on a new song! Check out Chance The Rapper's new album, "Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving," his joint project with Jeremih, released on all streaming platforms on December 11.

"We’re working apparently, on a song," Chance said. "It’s a huge, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life. It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame." Chance then cracked, "I went to Starbucks the other day and they were like, ‘Are you the guy that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’"

