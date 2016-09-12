Kid Cudi Debuts New Nabil Directed Video For "Heaven On Earth"



18. Lord I Know New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kid Cudi released his highly anticipated new video for "HEAVEN ON EARTH" (THE RAGER, THE MENACE PT. 2). Directed by Nabil, the video is part 2 of the narrative short film featuring music from his new album MAN ON THE MOON III: THE CHOSEN. The video premiered exclusively on Cudi's Official YouTube Channel."She Knows This," was the first of the two-part narrative short film from his album, also directed by Nabil [Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa].TRACKLIST1. Beautiful Trip2. Tequila Shots3. Another Day4. She Knows This5. Dive6. Damaged7. Heaven On Earth8. Show Out feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta9. Solo Dolo, Pt. III10. Sad People11. Elsie's Baby Boy (Flashback)12. Sept. 1613. The Void14. Lovin' Me feat. Phoebe Bridgers15. The Pale Moonlight16. Rockstar Knights feat. Trippie Redd17. 4 Da Kidz18. Lord I Know



