News
RnB 15/12/2020

Kid Cudi Debuts New Nabil Directed Video For "Heaven On Earth"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kid Cudi released his highly anticipated new video for "HEAVEN ON EARTH" (THE RAGER, THE MENACE PT. 2). Directed by Nabil, the video is part 2 of the narrative short film featuring music from his new album MAN ON THE MOON III: THE CHOSEN. The video premiered exclusively on Cudi's Official YouTube Channel.
"She Knows This," was the first of the two-part narrative short film from his album, also directed by Nabil [Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa].

TRACKLIST
1. Beautiful Trip
2. Tequila Shots
3. Another Day
4. She Knows This
5. Dive
6. Damaged
7. Heaven On Earth
8. Show Out feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta
9. Solo Dolo, Pt. III
10. Sad People
11. Elsie's Baby Boy (Flashback)
12. Sept. 16
13. The Void
14. Lovin' Me feat. Phoebe Bridgers
15. The Pale Moonlight
16. Rockstar Knights feat. Trippie Redd
17. 4 Da Kidz
18. Lord I Know






