News
Pop / Rock 15/12/2020

Noah Cyrus Releases New Single And Official Music Video 'All Three'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following her recent GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist, RCA Records UK artist Noah Cyrus has released her latest single "All Three," as well as an accompanying music video, revealed today.
The new single follows her recent North American RIAA DOUBLE PLATINUM certification for her global hit 'July,' which continues to grow, amassing an impressive 750 MILLION combined streams to date, also reaching TRIPLE PLATINUM in Australia, Canada and Ireland. 'July' is from her critically acclaimed 2020 EP release The End Of Everything.

Last month, 20-year-old Noah Cyrus joined a very prestigious group of artists as one of the Best New Artist nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The ceremony will air on CBS on Sunday, January 31.
'All Three' is out everywhere now.

The End Of Everything EP
Tracklisting.
Ghost
I Got So High That I Saw Jesus
Liar
Lonely
Young & Sad
July
Wonder Years (feat. Ant Clemons)
The End of Everything






