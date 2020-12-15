Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/12/2020

Sweden's Winona Oak Shares Muna Remix Of "With Myself"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sweden's Winona Oak has shared a remix of her defiant anthem, "With Myself", by Los Angeles trio MUNA. The group underscore the song's message of self-reliance and triumph over heartbreak with a driving synth and commanding rhythm as menacing as it is celebratory. "With Myself" is taken from Winona's recent second EP, SHE.

Last week Winona brought a stirring live performance of her new single "SHE" to A Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome Series. The song is the title track from her recently released second EP SHE. The "SHE" the song refers to is the part of us that is willing to do anything to fulfill our ambitions (good or bad).
She recently released another version of the song,"SHE (Stripped)" available HERE. On the reworked version, Winona's deep and luscious vocals shine on the seductive and vulnerable track. The impressive title track has an equally impacting official music video that premiered on PAPER. Winona also released haunting and fragile "Piano in the Sky" single from the EP.

Born and raised in the Nordic forests of Sweden on a small crop of land called Sollerön - known as the Island of the Sun - Winona Oak is every bit as enchanting as her origin story. She first caught the public's attention when she collaborated with The Chainsmokers on their RIAA-certified gold hit single, "Hope," which has amassed over 350 million streams to date. Her debut single "He Don't Love Me" has proven to be a been a runaway success, amassing 50 million streams. Winona Oak has since gone on to amass millions of streams and thousands of fans around the world and shows no signs of slowing down!

WHAT CRITICS ARE SAYING ABOUT WINONA OAK:
"magnetizing...a true testament to her unprecedented singing abilities, and it's a refreshingly authentic look into the multi-faceted vocalist's emotional psyche" - V MAGAZINE
"Lyrically, the electro-pop musician pays homage to strong women in every respect, delivering body and sex-positive anthems, and touching on important topics such as mental health and self-love." - PAPER
"Winona Oak drops defiant anthem of self-reliance" - AMERICAN SONGWRITER
"staggeringly good" - IDOLATOR
"With enchantingly rich vocals and a knack for effortlessly characterizing life scenarios, Winona is soon to be backed by a new hoard of fans." - POPULAR TV
"['SHE'] is another triumphant electronic pop offering from Oak" - WE ALL WANT SOMEONE TO SHOUT FOR.






