Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 15/12/2020

Performing Surviving, Futures & Clarity In Their Entirety Over 3 Nights, Jan 15, Jan 29 & Feb 12

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A year, a week and a day from their last live performance at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas, critically acclaimed alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World are excited to announce Phoenix Sessions, a global stream performance series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents.
To kick off 2021, the band will come together for one-of-a-kind performances of three "chapters" in their storied career. Beginning January 15th with a performance of their 10th studio album Surviving (Chapter X), which has only been seen live by the lucky fans who made it to the shows last October, followed by Futures (Chapter V) on January 29th and Clarity (Chapter III) on February 12th. Recorded at the Icehouse in Phoenix, AZ, the virtual events will feature the band performing each album in its entirety for a full concert experience. Each show will start at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET and will be available on demand for 72 hours post stream at https://wwww.JimmyEatWorldLive.com

"We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves, to do things as music fans that we think would be cool for OUR fans. We came up with the idea of presenting a series of concert films centered around a few specific albums (for now) and performing them on a different level. It isn't the way we normally play a show and it's definitely something new for how we approach a performance, but we haven't been able to share the experience with our fans in over a year... so here we go!" - Jim Adkins

Global Stream Performance Dates
January 15 - Chapter X - Surviving
January 29 - Chapter V - Futures
February 12 - Chapter III - Clarity

Tickets for these events are on sale NOW and can be purchased as a single show or in a three-pack bundle. Early bird pricing begins at $14.99 for a single performance (through the Sunday prior to each show) and $39.99 for the bundle of all three through January 10th. Other bundles, merchandise and VIP meet and greets will be available at a variety of price levels. For more information on tickets and bundles please visit: https://www.JimmyEatWorldLive.com

Jimmy Eat World are Jim Adkins, Rick Burch, Tom Linton and Zach Lind.

Danny Wimmer Presents recently entered the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view concert streams and creating the popular digital series Offstage with DWP. DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

Since 1993, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he formed Danny Wimmer Presents, which now produces several of the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities. DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. DWP will continue to add new music festivals to its already stellar portfolio, which currently includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville. Previous DWP festivals include Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and more. In 2020, DWP launched the popular digital series Offstage with DWP and ventured into the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view live streams.






Most read news of the week
'Wild Mountain Thyme' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Amelia Warner
Amazon Music Announces New Family Amazon Original Songs From Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, And Strand Of Oaks
The Effect Of Music On Decreasing Anxiety In Players
IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!
Country Music Hall Of Fame Member Charley Pride Dies At 86
Austin Tolliver Signs With Average Joes Entertainment And He Releases Debut Single "Tip My Hat"
'Cyberpunk 2007' Original Score By Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk & Paul Leonard-Morgan
Milwaukee Alt-Rockers The Keystones Return With New Frontman And Bold New Single "Cut To The Chase"
King Zebra Announce 'She Don't Like My r'n'r' Single Release, Video Teaser Posted


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185230 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012240409851074 secs