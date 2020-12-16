Andrea Bocelli's Believe In Christmas Concert Event Breaks Livestream Records



Performing from the illustrious surroundings of the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy, the world-renowned Italian tenor sold more than 70,000 tickets for his spectacular Believe In Christmas show to a global audience from 120 different countries.



The concert featured special guests including



Believe In Christmas was promoted and produced by Driift, the pioneering livestream business behind ticketed online events for artists including Niall Horan, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue,



"We all believed in it together: from the guests to the musicians, to the dancers and the technicians," said Andrea Bocelli. "We all believed in this Christmas, conjured up in the perfect place - the theatre - where dreams take shape. True beauty is poetry, music, truth. That very beauty that I was able to experience alongside my lifelong friend, Zucchero, the amazing Cecilia, the young promising Clara and the talented Anastasia, with Mercurio's conducting prowess, Franco Dragone's direction and Giorgio Testi's skillful touch. I would like to thank Driift, who together with my management team believed in this show from the beginning. Special thanks go to my little Virginia, my favourite fan, who on this occasion was not a spectator rather the protagonist of the show. Most importantly, it's Christmas, so there was a little magic in the air".



"We are privileged to work with a living legend," said Francesco Pasquero and Scott Rodger of



"We are simply overjoyed with the success of Believe In Christmas," said Ric Salmon, CEO, Driift. "The opportunity to work with Andrea was an absolute dream, and having Franco Dragone sprinkle his visual magic on top allowed us to create the perfect festive show. For Driift, it was the essence of what we've come to understand about this new format, and the culmination of everything we've learnt over the 15 shows we've worked on over the last six months."

Other event partners for Believe In Magic included Community Jameel, Salvatori and Taffix. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saturday night's (Dec 12th) livestream performance by Andrea Bocelli has become the most successful online ticketed classical events of all time.Performing from the illustrious surroundings of the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy, the world-renowned Italian tenor sold more than 70,000 tickets for his spectacular Believe In Christmas show to a global audience from 120 different countries.The concert featured special guests including Zucchero Fornaciari, Ceclia Bartoli, Clara Barbier Serrano and Bocelli's 8-year-old daughter Virginia - making her first ever public performance - alongside a full orchestral accompaniment. The one-off event's ornate visuals were provided by creative director Franco Dragone, best known for his groundbreaking work with Cirque Du Soleil, and presented with sumptuous theatrical drama by award-winning film director Giorgio Testi of Pulse Films.Believe In Christmas was promoted and produced by Driift, the pioneering livestream business behind ticketed online events for artists including Niall Horan, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue, Laura Marling and Biffy Clyro."We all believed in it together: from the guests to the musicians, to the dancers and the technicians," said Andrea Bocelli. "We all believed in this Christmas, conjured up in the perfect place - the theatre - where dreams take shape. True beauty is poetry, music, truth. That very beauty that I was able to experience alongside my lifelong friend, Zucchero, the amazing Cecilia, the young promising Clara and the talented Anastasia, with Mercurio's conducting prowess, Franco Dragone's direction and Giorgio Testi's skillful touch. I would like to thank Driift, who together with my management team believed in this show from the beginning. Special thanks go to my little Virginia, my favourite fan, who on this occasion was not a spectator rather the protagonist of the show. Most importantly, it's Christmas, so there was a little magic in the air"."We are privileged to work with a living legend," said Francesco Pasquero and Scott Rodger of Maverick Management. "Once again Andrea has delivered a masterclass in entertainment, setting a new standard for livestreaming events. Following on from his phenomenal Easter concert, this is another fantastic achievement for classical music. Along with Veronica, Dragone and his amazing team and Giorgio Testi, this has been a coming together of some of the greatest creative minds, working together tirelessly to deliver last night's stunning performance.""We are simply overjoyed with the success of Believe In Christmas," said Ric Salmon, CEO, Driift. "The opportunity to work with Andrea was an absolute dream, and having Franco Dragone sprinkle his visual magic on top allowed us to create the perfect festive show. For Driift, it was the essence of what we've come to understand about this new format, and the culmination of everything we've learnt over the 15 shows we've worked on over the last six months."Other event partners for Believe In Magic included Community Jameel, Salvatori and Taffix.



