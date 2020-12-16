Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 16/12/2020

Apple Original Films Releases Trailer & Debut Date For "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the new documentary film, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry. The film will be released in theaters by NEON and premiere globally on Apple TV+ February 26, 2021.

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

The documentary film, featuring Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 136 awards nominations and 43 wins in just over a year, including Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a Peabody Award, and more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.






