Mountain Man Perform Wilco's "You And I" (Live From The Garden)





The trio - Amelia Meath, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mountain Man has shared a live video of its performance of Wilco's "You and I," from its streaming concert series Live From the Garden, which you can watch below. The third and final concert takes place this Thursday, December 17, at 9pm ET. The band filmed the three shows in North Carolina: in the woods, at home, and by the fire. Each night has a different set list; tickets are available to purchase now.The trio - Amelia Meath, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Molly Sarlé - recorded "You and I" for Mountain Man Sings Wilco, part of its series of covers songs. The most recent release in the series is Mountain Man Sings Greensleeves, its performance of the traditional English folk song, which followed the band's versions of Neil Young's "Through My Sails," the Shaker hymn "Simple Gifts," Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn," the Irving Berlin holiday classic "White Christmas," and John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" for Mountain Man Sings John Denver.



