Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 16/12/2020

Mountain Man Perform Wilco's "You And I" (Live From The Garden)

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mountain Man has shared a live video of its performance of Wilco's "You and I," from its streaming concert series Live From the Garden, which you can watch below. The third and final concert takes place this Thursday, December 17, at 9pm ET. The band filmed the three shows in North Carolina: in the woods, at home, and by the fire. Each night has a different set list; tickets are available to purchase now.

The trio - Amelia Meath, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Molly Sarlé - recorded "You and I" for Mountain Man Sings Wilco, part of its series of covers songs. The most recent release in the series is Mountain Man Sings Greensleeves, its performance of the traditional English folk song, which followed the band's versions of Neil Young's "Through My Sails," the Shaker hymn "Simple Gifts," Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn," the Irving Berlin holiday classic "White Christmas," and John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" for Mountain Man Sings John Denver.






Most read news of the week
Amazon Music Announces New Family Amazon Original Songs From Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, And Strand Of Oaks
The Effect Of Music On Decreasing Anxiety In Players
IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!
Country Music Hall Of Fame Member Charley Pride Dies At 86
Austin Tolliver Signs With Average Joes Entertainment And He Releases Debut Single "Tip My Hat"
Milwaukee Alt-Rockers The Keystones Return With New Frontman And Bold New Single "Cut To The Chase"
Bob Marley: Songs Of Freedom: The Island Years - 3CD Set, And 6LP Sets In Both Black And Color Vinyl, To Be Released January 29, 2021
King Zebra Announce 'She Don't Like My r'n'r' Single Release, Video Teaser Posted
Stringz EMB Release New Music Video For "Perfect"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201809 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014309883117676 secs