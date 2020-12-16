NYYS Jazz Program Announces Nationwide Call For Applications



The NYYS is committed to making its educational offerings accessible to a wider and more diverse community. Through partnerships with organizations including the Harmony Program, Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's Harlem School of the Arts, New York Film Academy, New York SongSpace, Maestra, and Orpheus, the NYYS is creating pathways for young people from all backgrounds to find their way to music. These community partnerships include peer-to-peer instruction, financial support, mentorships with professional artists, free community concerts, and more. Executive New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the successful completion of an online performance practice course that served students nationwide, the New York Youth Symphony Jazz (NYYS Jazz) program and Director Andy Clausen announced today that it will continue an online format for the duration of the 2020/2021 season.Beginning in mid-January, 2021, NYYS Jazz will bring together students between the ages of 12 to 22 together for rehearsals, sectionals, and masterclasses with renowned artists, including Mr. Clausen's own jazz quartet, The Westerlies. Together students will study and record repertoire from the canon of big band, swing music. In addition, they will work closely with guest vocalist Sarah Elizabeth Charles, with whom they will record music written by Ms. Charles, set to the texts of Maya Angelou.Trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, originally scheduled to perform with the band in May at the Times Center, will also work closely with the students to record and release music inspired by New Orleans To round out the educational offerings, NYYS Jazz students will receive guidance on adapting to life as a post-COVID musician, including training on recording, sound production and editing, and career coaching.Primis Player Placeholder Director Andy Clausen says, "While we are disappointed not to be able to perform at Dizzy's Club and The Times Center this season, I am excited to be able to expand both the offerings and the student base of our program this season through the online format! Our aim is to provide an opportunity for young musicians to collaborate with their peers from across the United States and facilitate much-needed connection, camaraderie, and inspiration during these challenging times."Applications for the NYYS Jazz 20/21 season are now open for jazz students between the ages of 12 to 22. Auditions will be held over zoom on January 5, 7, and 9, 2021. Applications can be found at nyys.org/apply.Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and The Times Center, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.The NYYS is committed to making its educational offerings accessible to a wider and more diverse community. Through partnerships with organizations including the Harmony Program, Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's Harlem School of the Arts, New York Film Academy, New York SongSpace, Maestra, and Orpheus, the NYYS is creating pathways for young people from all backgrounds to find their way to music. These community partnerships include peer-to-peer instruction, financial support, mentorships with professional artists, free community concerts, and more. Executive Director Shauna Quill noted, "The New York Youth Symphony is proud of its 58-year history of providing outstanding music education to students through its six outstanding programs. COVID-19 will not slow us down! Through a combination of smaller ensemble rehearsals, and online seminars and instruction, we are committed to providing outstanding education to all of our students this season. We are broadening access to the arts through our partnerships across the city as well as through fellowships which support students as they navigate the pathway towards college and beyond. We are grateful to all of our supporters as we navigate this pandemic together, including the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and more, and look forward to returning to stages around the city as soon as we are able."



