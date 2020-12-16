Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/12/2020

Molly Joyce Shares David Chesworth Remix Of 'Who Are You'

Molly Joyce Shares David Chesworth Remix Of 'Who Are You'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer and performer Molly Joyce today shares the remix of her song "Who Are You" by Australian composer, producer and modular synth artist David Chesworth. The original version of the song is featured on Joyce's debut full-length album, Breaking and Entering shows Joyce exploring her disability as a creative source through a series of electro-acoustic works for the electric vintage toy organ.

Joyce met Chesworth through his production work on another boundary-pushing project she was a part of this year, Bec Plexus's album STICKLIP, which features Joyce's piece "Think Out Loud."

"I was struck in the best way possible by how David intensified my song to new heights," says Joyce on Chesworth's production. "I immediately knew I wanted to collaborate with him again. I'm very grateful to share this remix - David amplifies underlying beats and adds new instrumental layers that give the song a new radiance."






Most read news of the week
Amazon Music Announces New Family Amazon Original Songs From Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, And Strand Of Oaks
The Effect Of Music On Decreasing Anxiety In Players
IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!
Country Music Hall Of Fame Member Charley Pride Dies At 86
Austin Tolliver Signs With Average Joes Entertainment And He Releases Debut Single "Tip My Hat"
Milwaukee Alt-Rockers The Keystones Return With New Frontman And Bold New Single "Cut To The Chase"
Bob Marley: Songs Of Freedom: The Island Years - 3CD Set, And 6LP Sets In Both Black And Color Vinyl, To Be Released January 29, 2021
King Zebra Announce 'She Don't Like My r'n'r' Single Release, Video Teaser Posted
Stringz EMB Release New Music Video For "Perfect"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199330 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015823841094971 secs