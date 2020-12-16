American Masters Charley Pride: I'm Just Me Available For Free On PBS





American Masters - Charley Pride: I'm Just Me traces the improbable journey of Charley Pride, from his humble beginnings as a sharecropper's son on a cotton farm in segregated Sledge, Mississippi to his career as a Negro League baseball player and his meteoric rise as a trailblazing COUNTRY MUSIC superstar. The new documentary reveals how Pride's love for music led him from the Delta to a larger, grander world. In the 1940s, radio transcended racial barriers, MAKING IT possible for Pride to grow up listening to and emulating Grand Ole Opry stars like Ernest Tubb and Roy Acuff. The singer arrived in Nashville in 1963 while the city roiled with sit-ins and racial violence. But with boldness, perseverance, and undeniable musical talent, he managed to parlay a series of fortuitous encounters with music industry insiders into a legacy of hit singles, a Recording Academy "Lifetime Achievement Award" and a place in the COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame.



The film includes original interviews with COUNTRY MUSIC royalty, including Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley,



"At a time when African-American singers were more notable for R&B hits, Charley Pride followed his passion for country music, overcoming obstacles through determination and raw talent to make a lasting impact on the genre and create a legacy that continues today," said Michael Kantor, executive producer of American Masters. "We are honored to share the inspiring, and largely untold, story of this barrier-breaking performer with viewers nationwide."



On January 30, 2019, the film made its world premiere at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The premiere featured an appearance by Charley Pride himself, along with special guest artists featured in the film, including the film's narrator



Notable talent in the film:

• Charley Pride

• Garth Brooks

• Dolly Parton

• Willie Nelson

•

• Brad Paisley

•

• Marty Stuart

• Sylvia Hutton

• Charlie Worsham

• Jimmie Allen

