News
Jazz 16/12/2020

L.A.'s MA Jolie Fleur Releases Jazz Track 'My Pretty Flower'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MA Jolie Fleur is Los Angeles based, New Orleans born/raised visual artist, music video director and music-maker Myke Adams. Today, December 15th, he released the gorgeously subtle instrumental jazz track, "My Pretty Flower." It's the second single from the upcoming debut album "Love Is Fire," due out Summer 2021.

"My Pretty Flower is a tune that honors women. Their strength, their courage. And all the beauty that they bring to my life and the world. For me, it's a way to honor the two women who raised me and help shape who I am today," says Adams.
The song features jazz trumpeter Chris Williams, a graduate of music CalArts and a former lecturer of contemporary music with a focus on Black Experimentalists at the University of California Irvine. Chris currently resides in New York City.

As an avid reader, Myke Adams took inspiration from authors Bell Hooks and Brene Brown, who often write about love and relationships.

His musical influences include Love, Brian Eno, Bad Brains, Miles Davis, David Sylvian, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Spaceman 3, Velvet Underground, Can, Pure Hell, and Ornette Coleman.

Look out for MA Jolie Fleur's upcoming album "Love Is Fire," which explores the challenges and complexities of allowing yourself to be completely vulnerable in a romantic relationship. Myke recorded the album in his small home analog studio as well as recently launched his new record label 39 au.






