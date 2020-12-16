Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 16/12/2020

Burna Boy Releases Electrifying Video For 'Way Too Big'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since dropping his internationally acclaimed TWICE AS TALL album in August 2020, Spaceship Records' Burna Boy has enjoyed tremendous success, achieving over 400M streams on all platforms. Following the visual release of singles "Wonderful", "Monsters You Made'' and "Real Life featuring Stormzy", this phenomenal Afrofusion singer releases the fourth video from TWICE AS TALL.

Directed by Meji Alabi of JM films and shot in Lagos and London, Burna Boy chronicles his life events and brings together the elements that ground him as an artist as part of the scenes for this golden visual, making the 'Way Too Big' video everything one could ever imagine it to be.

With Burna Boy always pushing the creative envelope, 'Way too Big' plays with a lot of different themes; we see Burna Boy - the businessman, the artist, the fighter and the chilled, suave, talented singer; including his brand ambassadorship for Star Lager beer. From perfect lighting to flawless costumes, 'Way Too Big' jumps on the buzz around the extremely relaxed African Giant who takes no prisoners in this visual. He is completely in his element and brings his famous energy, vibe, swag and tough-as-nails attitude to the screen.

The Afro-fusion pioneer, who now stands TWICE AS TALL after recently being nominated a second time for the GRAMMY's Best Global Music Album and in six categories in the forthcoming Headies Awards 2020, took home the 'Best International Act' at the just concluded 2020 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards and 'Best World Album' at the 2020 Dutch Edison Awards for his 2019 'African Giant' album.






