Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/12/2020

Nurko Unveils Full 'Blindspot' EP

Nurko Unveils Full 'Blindspot' EP
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having already revealed Part 1 of his 'Blindspot' EP earlier this month, talented producer and DJ, Jack Leech, known professionally as Nurko, has unveiled his full project today via Proximity. Featuring the drop-dead gorgeous vocals or renowned singer-songwriter, Devon Baldwin, the EP is available to stream in full across all DSPs.

The highly-anticipated second part of Nurko's 'Blindspot' once again sees Devon Baldwin at the helms, providing the same beautifully-executed vocal performance she delivered in Part 1. This time around, her euphoric singing is accompanied by a more energetic sonic tone, with Nurko audibly upping the anté in all regards. Compared to its first counterpart, the DJ/producer's signature melodic bass sensibilities heard throughout effortlessly evoke a more high-octane feel, rife with a palpable intensity and raw emotion. Throughout the nearly four-and-half-minute musical endeavor, one can truly hear and feel the sheer passion that was put into this release's 2nd part by both Nurko and Baldwin.

''Blindspot' is about the changing of a relationship through time. Even though things seem to have gone south, you still feel so deeply for the other and don't want to lose them. With all of the hardships, they still mean so much to you. We represent this in a 2 part EP. The music varies in intensity, taking you on an emotional journey, but ultimately ending on a happy note' - Nurko

Nurko has had an enormously productive year, releasing +10 singles/remixes across 12 months, amassing millions of streams in the process. Taking on the likes of ILLENIUM, Gryffin, Seven Lions and more on the remix front, Jack Leech has seen unprecedented success amid an otherwise bleak trip around the sun. Slated to join Dabin on his rescheduled 'Into The Wild' in 2021, things are looking up for the rising melodic talent.

Devon Baldwin released 'Angel Cry' with Oakland rapper G-Eazy earlier this year, alongside a Bobby Bruderle directed music video. 2019 saw the Bay Area native reveal her 'Underwater' EP, rife with sensual vocals and electronic undertones. With 2021 around the corner, fans can expect an array of new productions from the criminally underrated singer-songwriter.






Most read news of the week
The Effect Of Music On Decreasing Anxiety In Players
IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!
Country Music Hall Of Fame Member Charley Pride Dies At 86
Austin Tolliver Signs With Average Joes Entertainment And He Releases Debut Single "Tip My Hat"
Milwaukee Alt-Rockers The Keystones Return With New Frontman And Bold New Single "Cut To The Chase"
Bob Marley: Songs Of Freedom: The Island Years - 3CD Set, And 6LP Sets In Both Black And Color Vinyl, To Be Released January 29, 2021
King Zebra Announce 'She Don't Like My r'n'r' Single Release, Video Teaser Posted
Stringz EMB Release New Music Video For "Perfect"
Nu-soul Newcomer Just Jackson Shines On New Single 'Grateful'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204370 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016908645629883 secs