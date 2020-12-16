Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 16/12/2020

Tame Impala Shares Video For 'Breathe Deeper'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) shares the official video for "Breathe Deeper." The track is taken from The Slow Rush, his fourth album as Tame Impala which was released in February to world-wide critical acclaim. The video was directed by Butt Studio - watch it on Top40-Charts.com!

Tame Impala was recently nominated for 2 Grammy awards - "Best Alternative Album" and "Best Rock Song" for the single "Lost In Yesterday." This marks the third nomination in the Alternative category for Parker, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The 2021 GRAMMY Awards will take place on January 31st on CBS. In November, Tame Impala took home 5 of his 7 nominated categories at the Australian ARIA Awards - the coveted "Album of the Year" award, "Best Group," "Best Rock Album," "Best Engineer," and "Best Producer." Earlier this year, Parker was nominated for 2 Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

Last week, Kevin Parker performed "Breathe Deeper" as well as a cover of Edwyn Collins' 1994 single "A Girl Like You" for Triple J Radio in Australia.

Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Earlier this year, he released his latest album, a deep reflection on the passage of time - The Slow Rush. "'The Slow Rush' is an extraordinarily detailed opus," said Pitchfork. "I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob." The Slow Rush has been named one of the best albums of 2020 by NPR, Complex, Uproxx and more. His last album, Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination, RIAA Gold-certification and word-wide commercial success. The New York Times labeled it a "a tour de force" and Pitchfork said, "nearly every proper song on 'Currents' is a revelatory statement of Parker's range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist while maintaining the essence of Tame Impala." NPR noted, "[Parker] advocates for constant reinvention... That commitment to evolution helps make Tame Impala an unlikely but worthy candidate for major stardom."

He first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released four full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism , Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar and more.

In 2019 Tame Impala headlined multiple major festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, ACL and more. He debuted two new songs on Saturday Night Live and sold out arenas around the world including two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden and two nights at the Los Angeles Forum.






