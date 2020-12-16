Vietnamese Artist Kiey Releases Electro-Pop Track 'Up To You'





Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHz0EcKVq-8 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Based in the heart of Vietnam, electro-pop artist Kiey has released atmospheric, dreamy track Up to you from his album Night to Myself. Up to you is the perfect introduction to an artist whose music transcends culture and will hit home with listeners wherever they are.Kiey first started producing music in 2015 during his free time at University at King's College in London, using every opportunity to learn how to create his own music and get his hands on equipment which he had no access to in his home country of Vietnam, whose communist rule frowns upon music of this kind, with much of the country's airwaves taken up with traditional ballads. Returning to Vietnam, he was determined to follow through with his dream of creating music influenced by some of his musical heroes, including Lana Del Rey, Sia and Troye Sivan - the result is the album Night to Myself, from which the track Up to You is taken, a stunning mix of melancholic electro textures and Kiey's vocals.Kiey is set to release brand-new album expected in February 2021, Up to you is your official introduction to the world of Kiey, an artist who is as engaging and exciting as he is prolific. All instrumentation, production and mastering has been completed on Kiey's tracks by the artist himself.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kieymusicianTwitter: https://twitter.com/kieymusicInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiey_nature/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ryanvia/tracksSpotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/5EUXxplcFbismt2ccPQNHdApple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/kiey/1269595540Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHz0EcKVq-8



