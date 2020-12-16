David Bowie Birthday Single 'Mother'/ 'Tryin' To Get To Heaven' To Be Released On January 8, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
To celebrate what would have been the 74th birthday of David
Bowie on the 8th January, two previously unreleased cover versions John Lennon's MOTHER and Bob Dylan's TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN will be released as a very special limited edition 7" single.
The 7" single is limited to 8147 numbered copies, 1000 of which will be on cream coloured vinyl available only from the official David
Bowie store and Warner Music's Dig! store (the remainder will be black). Both tracks will be available to stream and download.
Originally recorded by Lennon for his 1970 album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, Bowie's version of MOTHER was produced by Tony Visconti in 1998 for a Lennon tribute that never came to fruition. Bob Dylan's original TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN was released on his 1997 Album of the Year GRAMMY winning Time Out Of Mind. David's version was recorded in February 1998 during the mixing sessions for the live album 'LiveAndWell.com'.
MOTHER
Produced by David
Bowie, Tony Visconti and Reeves Gabrels
Engineered by Dave Amlen and Zach Wind (NYC) and Reeves Gabrels (Bermuda)
Recorded in Bermuda in 1997 and Sound On Sound Studios, New York, July, 1998
David
Bowie - vocals
Reeves Gabrels - guitars
Tony Visconti - bass, harmony vocals
Andy Newmark - drums
Jordan Ruddess - piano
Richard Barone - harmony vocals
TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN
(Bob Dylan)
Produced by David
Bowie. Co-produced by Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati
Mixed by Mark Plati
Recorded at Looking Glass, New York City, February 1998. Mixed at Sony Studios, New York City.
David
Bowie - vocals, guitar and saxophone
Reeves Gabrels - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, synths and vocals
Mark Plati - synths and programming
Gail Ann Dorsey - bass and vocals
Zach Alford - drums
7" SINGLE
A/ Mother
AA/Tryin' To Get To Heaven
(single edit)
8147 copies numbered worldwide limited edition, 1000 cream vinyl exclusive to the David
Bowie store and Dig! The remainder will be black vinyl.
DIGITAL DOWNLOAD & STREAMING
1. Tryin' To Get To Heaven
2. Mother
'MOTHER' & 'TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN' are released on Parlophone/ISO Records 8th January, 2021