David Bowie Birthday Single 'Mother'/ 'Tryin' To Get To Heaven' To Be Released On January 8, 2021

'MOTHER' & 'TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN' are released on Parlophone/ISO Records 8th January, 2021 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate what would have been the 74th birthday of David Bowie on the 8th January, two previously unreleased cover versions John Lennon's MOTHER and Bob Dylan's TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN will be released as a very special limited edition 7" single.The 7" single is limited to 8147 numbered copies, 1000 of which will be on cream coloured vinyl available only from the official David Bowie store and Warner Music's Dig! store (the remainder will be black). Both tracks will be available to stream and download.Originally recorded by Lennon for his 1970 album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, Bowie's version of MOTHER was produced by Tony Visconti in 1998 for a Lennon tribute that never came to fruition. Bob Dylan's original TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN was released on his 1997 Album of the Year GRAMMY winning Time Out Of Mind. David's version was recorded in February 1998 during the mixing sessions for the live album 'LiveAndWell.com'.MOTHERProduced by David Bowie, Tony Visconti and Reeves GabrelsEngineered by Dave Amlen and Zach Wind (NYC) and Reeves Gabrels (Bermuda)Recorded in Bermuda in 1997 and Sound On Sound Studios, New York, July, 1998 David Bowie - vocalsReeves Gabrels - guitarsTony Visconti - bass, harmony vocalsAndy Newmark - drumsJordan Ruddess - pianoRichard Barone - harmony vocalsTRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN(Bob Dylan)Produced by David Bowie. Co-produced by Reeves Gabrels and Mark PlatiMixed by Mark PlatiRecorded at Looking Glass, New York City, February 1998. Mixed at Sony Studios, New York City. David Bowie - vocals, guitar and saxophoneReeves Gabrels - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, synths and vocalsMark Plati - synths and programmingGail Ann Dorsey - bass and vocalsZach Alford - drums7" SINGLEA/ MotherAA/Tryin' To Get To Heaven (single edit)8147 copies numbered worldwide limited edition, 1000 cream vinyl exclusive to the David Bowie store and Dig! The remainder will be black vinyl.DIGITAL DOWNLOAD & STREAMING1. Tryin' To Get To Heaven2. Mother'MOTHER' & 'TRYIN' TO GET TO HEAVEN' are released on Parlophone/ISO Records 8th January, 2021



