Lyn Lapid Unveils Video For "Producer Man"

www.tiktok.com/@lynlapid/video/6816496498625334534 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, 17-year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lyn Lapid drops the official video for her breakout debut single "Producer Man." With over 70 million views and 8 million likes to date, "Producer Man" has emerged as "the most-viewed unreleased demo on a TikTok video in 2020."The single, produced by Dan Nigro [Conan Gray, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis Capaldi, Sky Ferreira, Empress Of], has amassed over 9 million global streams to date, peaked at #13 on Spotify's US Viral Chart and #23 on the Global Viral Chart and featured on various Spotify playlists, including Indie Pop, Young & Free, Pop Right Now and more. Rolling Stone praised the song saying, "The fully produced version evokes early Nineties coffee-house soul gussied up with modern drum programming and ghostly electronic harmonies," while Idolator called it a "future hit."A classically trained musician, unpredictable vocal dynamo, and fearless genre-breaker, Lyn Lapid asserts herself as an individual through and through. At 17-years-old, the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and member of vocal collective EARCANDY (who just released the deluxe version of their debut album, An EARCANDY Christmas Deluxe) has unassumingly emerged as an unapologetic and undeniable voice for her generation. After attracting over 3 million followers on social media and generating over 100 million views, Lyn breaks into mainstream pop culture with "Producer Man" and her forthcoming debut EP.On December 31, 2018, Lyn posted a ukulele and vocal cover of "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. on YouTube. She went on to deliver D.I.Y. YouTube renditions of everyone from Ariana Grande and Sabrina Claudio to Edith Piaf and Sarah McLachlan, amassing 8 million-plus views and counting on her channel. In late 2019, Lyn launched her TikTok page, building an audience of 3.2 million followers at a rapid pace. Meanwhile, a snippet of her first original "Producer Man" exploded. Gathering over 70 million views and 8 million likes thus far, it emerged as "the most-viewed unreleased demo on a TikTok video in 2020."Stay tuned as Lyn Lapid gears up for a major 2021!Video Directors: Lillie Wojcik & Leah ShoreAnimation Production and Storyboards: Leah ShoreAnimators: Sarah Miskoff, Rob Yulfo, Sam BraithwaiteLive Action Cinematographer: Christian Kleinwww.tiktok.com/@lynlapid/video/6816496498625334534



