Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'





"When



The song is the lead single from his forthcoming EP, titled Zoom In, which was recorded at Starr's home studio between April- October 2020. For this EP, Starr collaborated with songwriters and producers including Jeff Zobar who penned the title track, "Zoom In, Zoom Out" during the pandemic, and features Robbie Krieger on guitar; Sam Hollander who wrote and produced "Teach Me To Tango" - sending Ringo a nearly completed track onto which he added vocals and, of course, drums; Ringo co-wrote "Waiting for the Tide to Turn" with his engineer Bruce Sugar, adding Tony Chen and his extensive reggae roots; and "Not Enough



Taking every precaution, Starr invited only a few musicians at various times to his home studio to record the music. Joining Starr were musicians



Throughout his career, Ringo Starr has received nine GRAMMY® Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Ringo has released 20 solo studio records. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award®, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy®. Ringo has published seven books; had a stint as a male fashion model, and that same year went behind the lens as the photographer for some



RINGO STARR - ZOOM IN [Credits]

Produced by: Ringo Starr

Co-Produced, Recorded and Mixed by: Bruce Sugar

Recorded at: Roccabella West Beverly Hills, CA.

Mastered by: Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering



"Zoom in Zoom Out"

Ringo Starr :

Robby Krieger: Guitar

Jeff Silbar: Bass, Guitar

Benmont Tench: Piano, Organ

Amy Keys BGV

Windy Wagner BGV



"Here's to the Nights"

Ringo Starr:

Steve Lukather: Guitar

Nathan East: Bass

Benmont Tench: Piano

Bruce Sugar: Synth Guitar

Jim Cox: String Arrangement and Synth Strings

Charlie Bisharat: Violin

Jacob Braun: Cello

Guest Vocals: Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Steve Lukather, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, Yola, and FINNEAS.



"Waiting For The Tide To Turn"

Ringo Starr:

Nathan East: Bass

Bruce Sugar: Keyboards

Tony Chen: Guitar

Ed Roth: Hammond B3

Zelma Davis: BGV



"Not Enough Love in the World"

Ringo Starr: Drums,Percussion, vocals

Steve Lukather: Guitars BGV

Joseph Williams: Keyboards, BGV

Arrangement by Joseph Williams



"Teach Me To Tango"

Ringo Starr - Percussion, Vocals, 1 drum fill

Grant Michaels - Keyboards

Josh Edmondson- Guitar

Sean Gould - Guitar

Kavah Rastegar - Bass

Candace

Zelma Davis - BGV

Charity Daw - BGV



Blair Scinta - Drums

Hal Rosenfeld - Percussion

Sam Hollander - BGV

Produced by Sam Hollander

Co Produced by Grant Michaels

Mixed by Chris Dugan. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As this crazy year comes to a close, Ringo is offering a song of peace, love and friendship - "Here's To The Nights" available today as a single, (with the video coming Friday December 18). Written by Diane Warren, Ringo is joined by his friends, some longtime and some new, including: Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Steve Lukather, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, Yola, and FINNEAS."When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it," said Ringo. "This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here's to the nights we won't remember and the friends we won't forget - and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."The song is the lead single from his forthcoming EP, titled Zoom In, which was recorded at Starr's home studio between April- October 2020. For this EP, Starr collaborated with songwriters and producers including Jeff Zobar who penned the title track, "Zoom In, Zoom Out" during the pandemic, and features Robbie Krieger on guitar; Sam Hollander who wrote and produced "Teach Me To Tango" - sending Ringo a nearly completed track onto which he added vocals and, of course, drums; Ringo co-wrote "Waiting for the Tide to Turn" with his engineer Bruce Sugar, adding Tony Chen and his extensive reggae roots; and "Not Enough Love In the World" which was written by long time All Starr member Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams (full credits below).Taking every precaution, Starr invited only a few musicians at various times to his home studio to record the music. Joining Starr were musicians Nathan East (bass), Steve Lukather (guitar), Bruce Sugar (synth guitar), Benmont Tench (piano), Charlie Bisharat (violin), Jacob Braun (cello), and Jim Cox (string arrangements and synth strings).Throughout his career, Ringo Starr has received nine GRAMMY® Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Ringo has released 20 solo studio records. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award®, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy®. Ringo has published seven books; had a stint as a male fashion model, and that same year went behind the lens as the photographer for some Foo Fighters PR photos. In 2018, Ringo was knighted and in 2019 he celebrated 30 years of touring with his All Starr Bands. For all his many creative successes, Ringo is and always will be first and foremost a musician, a drummer. Ringo's candor, wit and soul are the lifeblood of his music. Peace and love are his life's rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does: his evocative artwork, his enthusiastic live performances, his legendary songs, all imbued with the joy, reflection, and wisdom of the music icon the world knows and loves simply as "Ringo."RINGO STARR - ZOOM IN [Credits]Produced by: Ringo StarrCo-Produced, Recorded and Mixed by: Bruce SugarRecorded at: Roccabella West Beverly Hills, CA.Mastered by: Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering"Zoom in Zoom Out"Ringo Starr : Drums percussion and vocalsRobby Krieger: GuitarJeff Silbar: Bass, GuitarBenmont Tench: Piano, OrganAmy Keys BGVWindy Wagner BGV"Here's to the Nights"Ringo Starr: Drums and VocalsSteve Lukather: GuitarNathan East: BassBenmont Tench: PianoBruce Sugar: Synth GuitarJim Cox: String Arrangement and Synth StringsCharlie Bisharat: ViolinJacob Braun: CelloGuest Vocals: Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Steve Lukather, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, Yola, and FINNEAS."Waiting For The Tide To Turn"Ringo Starr: Drums and VocalsNathan East: BassBruce Sugar: KeyboardsTony Chen: GuitarEd Roth: Hammond B3Zelma Davis: BGV"Not Enough Love in the World"Ringo Starr: Drums,Percussion, vocalsSteve Lukather: Guitars BGVJoseph Williams: Keyboards, BGVArrangement by Joseph Williams"Teach Me To Tango"Ringo Starr - Percussion, Vocals, 1 drum fillGrant Michaels - KeyboardsJosh Edmondson- GuitarSean Gould - GuitarKavah Rastegar - BassCandace Devine - BGVZelma Davis - BGVCharity Daw - BGV James King - HornsBlair Scinta - DrumsHal Rosenfeld - PercussionSam Hollander - BGVProduced by Sam HollanderCo Produced by Grant MichaelsMixed by Chris Dugan.



