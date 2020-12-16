Midge Ure To Guest Host Series On Scala Radio From January 2021





As Scala Radio focuses its January output on Be Healthy, Be Happy, it today announces that it will welcome British artist Midge Ure to the station from 4th January, where he will be curating popular evening programme, The Space.

Midge really needs very little introduction. Having already achieved huge success in the 70s and 80s, by the time his single "If I Was" went to No1 in 1985 he had crammed several musical lifetimes into a 10 year professional career - Slik, The Rich Kids, Thin Lizzy, Visage, Ultravox and of course the most famous one-off group in musical history, Band Aid.

Now joining Scala Radio as a guest host on weeknights throughout January, Midge will bring his vast musical experience as he curates the atmospheric sounds of 'The Space'. Midge will be specially selecting classically-inspired pieces and sharing anecdotes from his expansive career. You can expect to hear calming music from fellow pop and rock counterparts including Brian Eno, Sigur Ros, Air, Peter Gabriel and Jonny Greenwood alongside classical favourites by the likes of Grieg and Debussy.

Speaking about the new show, Midge said "I think like me, many people are probably quite guilty of spending far too much time looking at screens in 2020 when we've been limited of other forms of real-life entertainment or contact. It will be the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind from the computer, tablet and mobile phone. I hope as January draws in, you'll join me in taking a break from the noise in the evenings and just sit back and allow yourself to be carried away by some gorgeous music."

Scala Radio Music & Content director, Ric Blaxill added "We break the mould of classical music at Scala Radio, always bringing something new or unexpected to our listeners. Midge's music has transcended both genres and generations, and we're incredibly pleased to welcome him next month to guest host this series."

Listen to The Space on Scala Radio, guest hosted by Midge Ure from Monday 4th January from 10pm on weekdays.




