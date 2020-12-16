Clouzine's First 2021 Issue (#25) Slated For January 2021





clourecords.com/Clouzine24/Clouzine24.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine mainly focusing on the international independent music scene , supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar. Sophie Dorsten, a talented young independent artist from Arizona (USA) made it to front page.Clouzine International Music Awards and Clouzine IEMA (International Electronic Music Awards) Winner Anaya Music (Brazil) and Studeo (Australia) will be featured in the coming issue's NEWS sections.Five international high caliber independent artists on Clouzine's radar were interviewed:Redsix Band (Indonesia), Machado Quartett (Germany), Sohayla Smith (Canada), Sapphira Vee (UK), and Suspence (USA).Works of Sophie Dorsten, 3Mind Blight, Ernie Hill, Toledo (all from USA), The Shed Project, Fonz Tramontano (both from UK), Vargen feat. Anna Vild (Sweden) were reviewed by Clouzine Magazine's competent reviewers Tan Ses, Joe Kidd, and Fonz Tramontano. Discoveries pages feature eighteen talents from all over the world: Sophie Dorsten, Harrowman, Open Strum, Z8phyr, Russel Greer, Dustin McKamie, Roger Scannura, Cosme De La Cruz, Dr Snik, Emilia Walasik, Human Electrical Source, Sapphira Vee, The Shed Project, Suspence, Fleurr, Ciroyelle, Honey Beard, and Toledo from USA, Canada, Peru, and UK. Forty-five new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section.CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental, Classical, and Independent. Run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl Video works.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, supports in the social media, in its newsletters and publishings.Interested artists can browse all issues onlinehttps://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.htmlEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/To download the latest issue as pdf:clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine24.pdfFor online reading (3D Flip):clourecords.com/Clouzine24/Clouzine24.html



