Caitriona O'Leary Sings Rare Traditional Irish Christmas Songs For Unaccompanied 30





Caitríona O'Leary is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music. She is particularly known for her performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert which she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." Her latest recording for Heresy Records, The Red Book of Ossory with her ensemble, Anakronos received five stars from the Irish Times, ArtMuseLondon called it "a singular work of genius" and RTÉ Lyric fm and The Journal of



The idea for Unaccompanied was inspired by a May 2nd concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.



Unaccompanied 30: Programme - Saturday December 19th, 2020

Ye Sons of Men - Traditional Irish (from the Wexford Carols)

Don Oíche Úd i mBeithil - Traditional Irish

The Enniscorthy Christmas Carol - Traditional Irish (from the Wexford Carols)



UNACCOMPANIED: FEATURING CAITRÍONA O'LEARY

EVERY SATURDAY BEGINNING 2:30 PM (GMT+1)

FACEBOOK LINK TO CONCERT- https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/

YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-O5nz3FMldmVrdGP1eAAhw?view_as=subscriber



Caitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) has recorded twenty-five critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra and the celebrated early music ensembles Sequentia, The Harp Consort, Joglaresa, eX among others. Her recording of The Wexford Carols (producer Joe Henry, guest artists Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Dónal Lunny) reached #1 on Billboard.



Caitríona has worked closely with many of early music's leading artists including



Caitríona has toured and performed around the world, including such venues as the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Saturday December 19th, Heresy Records' recording artist, Caitríona O'Leary, will perform the 30th installment of Unaccompanied her weekly series of micro-concerts live-streamed on Facebook every Saturday at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00). For Unaccompanied O'Leary performs a wide range of songs written - or intended - to be performed without accompaniment. The repertoire for Unaccompanied includes medieval songs, sean nòs, folk and traditional songs from Ireland, England, Scotland and North America among other rarely heard works. During the broadcast O'Leary speaks about the history, provenance and texts of the songs. She often performs variants of the same song which may be found in different countries and on different continents. She performs in costumes which she designs and makes for each performance. Videos of the concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel. For Unaccompanied 30 O'Leary will perform three remarkably beautiful early traditional Irish Christmas carols: Ye Sons of Men, one of the Wexford Carols (also known as the Kilmore Carols) with lyrics by the early 18th century Catholic priest, Fr. William Devereux. Don Oíche Úd i mBeithil (To That Night in Bethlehem), a rare Christmas carol in Irish and The Enniscorthy Christmas Carol, another of the Wexford Carols and popularly known as The Wexford Carol. The Wexford Carols are considered Ireland's greatest Christmas music and were written during and soon after Cromwell's conquest of Ireland and the sack of Wexford. In 2014. Caitríona O'Leary recorded the first complete version of these carols on a Billboard #1 album in 2014 with producer Joe Henry and guest singers, Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash and Rhiannon Giddens.Caitríona O'Leary is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music. She is particularly known for her performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert which she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." Her latest recording for Heresy Records, The Red Book of Ossory with her ensemble, Anakronos received five stars from the Irish Times, ArtMuseLondon called it "a singular work of genius" and RTÉ Lyric fm and The Journal of Music lauded it as "One of the records of the year".The idea for Unaccompanied was inspired by a May 2nd concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.Unaccompanied 30: Programme - Saturday December 19th, 2020Ye Sons of Men - Traditional Irish (from the Wexford Carols)Don Oíche Úd i mBeithil - Traditional IrishThe Enniscorthy Christmas Carol - Traditional Irish (from the Wexford Carols)UNACCOMPANIED: FEATURING CAITRÍONA O'LEARYEVERY SATURDAY BEGINNING 2:30 PM (GMT+1)FACEBOOK LINK TO CONCERT- https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-O5nz3FMldmVrdGP1eAAhw?view_as=subscriberCaitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) has recorded twenty-five critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra and the celebrated early music ensembles Sequentia, The Harp Consort, Joglaresa, eX among others. Her recording of The Wexford Carols (producer Joe Henry, guest artists Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Dónal Lunny) reached #1 on Billboard.Caitríona has worked closely with many of early music's leading artists including Christopher Hogwood, Ben Bagby, Andrew Lawrence King, Konrad Junghaenel, Pedro Memelsdorff, Hille Perl, Lee Santana and many others.Caitríona has toured and performed around the world, including such venues as the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Cité de la Musique and the National Concert Hall, Dublin to name a few. She regularly performs at festivals throughout Europe and beyond including Halle Handel Festival, Beethovenfest Bonn, Tage Alter Musik Herne, Utrecht Early Music Festival, Tage Alter Musik Regensburg, Festival Montalbâne, Festival Cervantino Guanajuato (Mexico), Festival Interceltique de Lorient, Concerts Spirituels Geneva, Zagreb Summer Evenings Festival, Split Summer Festival (Croatia), Dublin Theatre Festival, Kilkenny Arts Festival, Belfast Festival at Queen's, etc.



