Dave Madden Releases 'Covid Christmas' Holiday Track





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Dec. 9, 2020, Austin-based singer-songwriter Dave Madden released "COVID Christmas," a self-referential and self-deprecating Christmas song intended to inject a little humor into this unprecedented holiday season.The song is a bright, boppy 1950s rock 'n' roll sendup showcasing silvery electric guitars and doo-wop background vocals performed by Austin vocalists Akina Adderley, Erin Ivey and BettySoo (dubbed "The Stocking Stuffers" for this project) and features kitschy lyrics bemoaning the inevitability of a new breed of COVID related holiday music.




