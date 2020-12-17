Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 17/12/2020

El Dusty Releases New Single 'Pinche Cumbia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) El Dusty releases "Pinche Cumbia"! The star-studded party anthem features GRAMMY nominated and winning artists Itawe (Locos Por Juana), Morenito De Fuego, Ozomatli, Campa Valdez (El Gran Silencio) & DJ Kane (Los Kumbia Kings). Pinche Cumbia is out today with Americano Label and accompanied by the party music video, watch on Top40-Charts.com!

El Dusty has been hard at work producing original music and working with artists on his independent imprint, Americano Label. The Latin Grammy nominated composer, arranger and ringmaster is considered by some to be the inventor of Cumbia Electronica. KUTX has hailed him as "legendary," Rolling Stone has said he is at the "Forefront of nu-cumbia" and Billboard claimed " [he is] creating a new and distinctly Latino sound." Despite a hectic year for all, El Dusty has still managed to have a productive year. Corpus Christi's leading man released his popular Americano Beat Tape Vol 1 as well as numerous single collaborations. His most recent single with Ma-Less, Soy Loca, was even premiered on Complex!

On the new single, El Dusty effectively brings together Hip Hop and Caribbean rhythms into one party anthem. He comments,"It is a mission to take the Cumbia culture to people who haven't crossed paths with it. We want you to dance, eat and dream Cumbia even if you don't know what it means." El Dusty takes Hip Hop's High School cafeteria cypher premise and expertly "Cumbiafies" it with the help of an elite group of O.G. Cumbia artists.

Simply put, "Pinche Cumbia" is a party. Morenito explains the title, "We decided to call it "Pinche Cumbia" because you can call something "Pinche " in a derogatory way or by adding "Pinche" you can empower whatever you're talking about, in this case CUMBIA. Basically what we're saying is whether you like it or not, you're gonna dance to it at the club or at your cousin's quinceañera!"
