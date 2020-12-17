Picard Brothers Share New Video For 'It's Not Over'





Watch this space on Friday, December 18 for more news and music from Picard Brothers. It will see the release of two "



Further, the duo just completed a remix of Disclosure's new track "



The French duo possess a Midas touch when it comes to remixes, having chalked up hit remixes for the likes of international artists Beck,



Championed by Diplo, the duo soon became part of his core production crew, playing pivotal parts in the creation of records by Beyoncé,

Picard Brothers continue their foray forward with a clutch of shape shifting electronic pop tracks to be released early in the New Year, firmly heralding them as one of 2021's most exciting innovators. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fast rising musicians/ song-writers/ production duo PICARD BROTHERS (Clément and Maxime) channel the 90s spirit on the new tongue in cheek video for " It's Not Over " out now through Island Records. The pair explain: "In a parallel universe where the Picard Brothers are the most famous weightlifters in all of USSR, a young fan desperately works out to look like his idols. He'll soon find out that the machines have other plans for him."Watch this space on Friday, December 18 for more news and music from Picard Brothers. It will see the release of two " It's Not Over " remixes - from Lazy Flow and from Ateph Elidja. "Lazy Flow gave us the carnival version of the song, it's the perfect blend of all the new french electronic scenes we love! tropical french house is born!" Say Picard Brothers. "Ateph took the song and added his special black and white ultra elegant style, real raw and sonically impeccable."Further, the duo just completed a remix of Disclosure's new track " Watch Your Step " feat. Kelis which is also being released on Friday. The duo drew on a myriad of influences from Jazz, funk, old school house, pop and disco. The brothers combine slick production methods with real instruments as evident in their previous releases " Won't Let Go " and "Running From My Life," which garnered support from tastemaker press like Complex, Earmilk, as well as BBC Radio1 support from Toddla T, Rickie, Melvin & Charlie and Diplo.The French duo possess a Midas touch when it comes to remixes, having chalked up hit remixes for the likes of international artists Beck, Robyn and Flume, including David Spinelli and Victor le Masne closer to home.Championed by Diplo, the duo soon became part of his core production crew, playing pivotal parts in the creation of records by Beyoncé, Mark Ronson and Madonna. The pair then found themselves key players in the making of a number of huge hits, chiefly " Electricity " by Silk City and Dua Lipa, which they co-wrote with Diplo and Mark Ronson. Their extraordinary working relationship with Ronson grew into co-writing eight of the songs on his Late Night Feelings LP, including smash single "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart."Picard Brothers continue their foray forward with a clutch of shape shifting electronic pop tracks to be released early in the New Year, firmly heralding them as one of 2021's most exciting innovators.



