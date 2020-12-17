Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 17/12/2020

Mura Masa Remixes Tohji's 'Oreo'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tokyo-based rapper and producer Tohji returns to offer a new interpretation of his single "Oreo," this time from UK producer Mura Masa. The "Eternal Mix" pulls "Oreo" into high tide, carrying the song through swells of breakbeats and moments of rippling reflection.
Mura Masa's remix is preceded by the transcendent "seven seas mix" from ambient producer and composer Malibu.

Originally released in September, "Oreo" is the latest track from Tohji, whose ever-evolving sound and style has accumulated over 22 million streams in Japan and beyond. His pioneering spirit has emerged as a beacon for Japan's new wave of youth culture and captured the hearts of dreamers worldwide.

"Oreo" was preceded by the August release of "propella," which offered yet another new direction to Japanese rap. His latest works explore ambient atmospheres and melodies rendered in frictionless, 4K detail, presenting a portal between our own harsh reality and a pristine dreamstate. With every word, Tohji conveys a lust and longing that's understood from Shibuya to South Dakota.






