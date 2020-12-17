Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 17/12/2020

John Garrison Shares New Video For 'The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Copenhagen based British Indie-rock artist, John Garrison shares the video for second single, "The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name" premiered by Amplify Magazine today, watch via YouTube + listen via DSP's. The song is from his new album, Extinguisher out now, steam now.

In discussing the song, John shares, "we went from actually talking to our neighbours to sending them an invisible 'like'. Filters and endless storage means that we can alter, re-shoot, and manipulate our own lives to fit in with the ones we watch and envy everyday."

He questions, "Imagine if we could go back in time and pinpoint where this separation and division started. The moment we handed over control of what we and our kids see on a daily basis, to a computer program. What would we have done differently? Would we all just sit back and watch? Or would we do something about it?" and concludes with, "where there is a shared will for good, there is hope. When humans get together without manipulation, they can achieve incredible things. Maybe hope lies in a common rebellion cause. The cause may not be totally clear yet. But once it is, it will have a name. And The Revolution is just waiting a name."






Most read news of the week
Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, Tori Kelly To Perform At The 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards Ceremony Hosted By John Legend
Kid Cudi Debuts New Nabil Directed Video For "Heaven On Earth"
Noah Cyrus Releases New Single And Official Music Video 'All Three'
Led Zeppelin And Stern Pinball Announce New Rock And Roll Pinball Machines
Curse Of Eibon - "Book Of Eibon"
Chance The Rapper Reacts To Dionne Warwick's Twitter Shout Out On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Performing Surviving, Futures & Clarity In Their Entirety Over 3 Nights, Jan 15, Jan 29 & Feb 12
UK Rap Legend Wretch 32 Announced As 0207 Def Jam Creative Director
Kevin Gates Releases Music Video For 'Power'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201790 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013341903686523 secs