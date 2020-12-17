Glenn Jones Gives Powerful Christmas Performance!





Jones goes where he is most comfortable on this track - the straight traditional. He stands flat-footed and delivers a stirring and powerful rendition of the story of the first Christmas told from the perspective of the shepherds who visited the Christ Child in the manger.

Glenn Jones first came to the public's attention as a gospel singer, and despite the success he had in the secular music world as one of the top male balladeers of the 1980s and 90s, he remains a gospel singer at heart. That becomes clear when listening to Jones' interpretation of the Christmas classic "The First Noel."

Jones goes where he is most comfortable on this track - the straight traditional. He stands flat-footed and delivers a stirring and powerful rendition of the story of the first Christmas told from the perspective of the shepherds who visited the Christ Child in the manger.

The arrangement is lush, featuring strings, but also understated enough to support Jones' vocal while not overpowering it. Not that overpowering Glenn Jones is ever going to be easy. The man can flat out sing, and when he needs to reach a high note, it does not elude his grasp.




