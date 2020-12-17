Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 17/12/2020

Glenn Jones Gives Powerful Christmas Performance!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Glenn Jones first came to the public's attention as a gospel singer, and despite the success he had in the secular music world as one of the top male balladeers of the 1980s and 90s, he remains a gospel singer at heart. That becomes clear when listening to Jones' interpretation of the Christmas classic "The First Noel."

Jones goes where he is most comfortable on this track - the straight traditional. He stands flat-footed and delivers a stirring and powerful rendition of the story of the first Christmas told from the perspective of the shepherds who visited the Christ Child in the manger.
The arrangement is lush, featuring strings, but also understated enough to support Jones' vocal while not overpowering it. Not that overpowering Glenn Jones is ever going to be easy. The man can flat out sing, and when he needs to reach a high note, it does not elude his grasp.






Most read news of the week
Indie Rock Icon Steve Wynn Set To Hit The Livestream Road In January And February On The "Impossible Tour"
Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, Tori Kelly To Perform At The 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards Ceremony Hosted By John Legend
Big Sean And McDonald's Partner To Surprise A Young Rapper With Mentorship And Resources To Help Elevate Her Craft As Part Of The Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program
Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'
DJ Khaled Announces "Another One" With His Entrance Into The CBD Lifestyle & Wellness Sector
John Garrison Shares New Video For 'The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name'
#SaveLiveEventsNow: Congressional Hearing On Live Event Industry Is Step Toward Much-Needed Pandemic Relief
Kid Cudi Debuts New Nabil Directed Video For "Heaven On Earth"
Jonas Kaufmann, "It's Christmas!" Streaming Exclusively In North America On Stage Access Beginning December 15th


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192771 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011188983917236 secs