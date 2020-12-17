Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 17/12/2020

Jamie Jones Of All-4-One Gives A Good Christmas Feeling

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Everybody knows singer, songwriter and producer Jamie Jones as the lead singer and one-fourth of the award winning vocal group All-4-One. But Jamie has also proven himself to be a top notch songwriter and producer, creating hits with his team The Heavyweights for Wayne Brady, Regina Belle, Anastasia and more.

Now Jamie is showing off his skills on his first solo holiday album, the EP Christmas at Home with Jamie Jones. Like the rest of us, Jamie has spent a lot of time at home this year, and he has used the period to create an enjoyable five song package of Christmas cheer, featuring three covers of some of his favorite tunes, and two new songs, including the holiday single, "All I Want."

Dueting with L.A. singer Pau on "All I Want," Jamie delivers a fun, bouncy number that is a pure earworm. Appropriately in 2020, the song says that having your love with you is better than any gift. The song and video are sure to get listeners smiling.






