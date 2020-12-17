Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Celeste & Rick Astley To Perform At BBC Sports Personality Of The Year

LONDON, UK (BBC/ Top40 Charts) Brit Award winner Celeste will perform at this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year, live on BBC One on Sunday 20th December.

Celeste will open the awards ceremony with one of her biggest hits of 2020, Stop This Flame. She will also perform a moving version of Nat King Cole's Smile as the show remembers the sporting stars that we lost on 2020.

In 2019, Celeste won both the Brit Award for Rising Star and the BBC Music Award for Introducing Artist of the Year before being named the number-one predicted breakthrough act of 2020 in the annual BBC Sound of 2020.

Rick Astley will also take to the stage to sing Every One Of Us. Penned by Astley himself, the new version of the single was released earlier this year to champion the Unsung Hero 2020 awards, which this year welcomes new addition Captain Tom: Young Unsung Hero award.

The music video for the catchy anthem features sporting stars and broadcasters including Olympic and Paralympic stars Tanni Grey-Thompson, Will Bailey, Kare Adenegan, Ellie and Beckie Downie, Sam Quek and Ellie Simmonds also appear in the video to show off their dancing and singing, along with Alex Scott, Gabby Logan, Gareth Thomas and the 2019 Unsung Hero winners.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year is on BBC One live on the 20 December from 8pm. For more information and updates, please visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality






