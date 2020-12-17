Yung Bleu Unveils Emotional Video For "You're Mines Still" Ft. Drake



"You're Mines Still" appear's on Bleu's 2020 EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotion. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With his breakout year in full swing, Alabama artist Yung Bleu (aka Blue Vandross) delivers a brilliant new video for his smash "Your Mines Still" featuring Drake.Nearly 60 million cumulative streams later, the song that catapulted Yung Bleu into the media spotlight is now accompanied by an emotional roller coaster of a video featuring influencer India Love. Shot in Los Angeles, the visual paints a vivid story of a wedding with Bleu's acting ability on display."You're Mines Still" appear's on Bleu's 2020 EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotion.



