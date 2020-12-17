Andrea Corr Releases Video For 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas





'Andrea Corr Christmas Songs' provides some comfort and joy in these rather difficult times. Enjoy! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of her beautiful Christmas Songs EP which was recorded following an inspiring visit to Dublin's Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross, Andrea Corr has released the video for her moving rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.Directed by Ciaran Tanham, the wistful video is filmed at the world famous Aviva Stadium, Dublin, the oldest rugby stadium in the world. "Next year all our troubles will be miles away," Andrea sings before adding, "someday soon, we will all be together/until then we will have to muddle through somehow." These words resonate deeply as we approach Christmas 2020. Always bittersweet, the song has taken on a new meaning as we live through this global pandemic.The four beautiful, moving songs featured on 'Andrea Corr Christmas Songs' have a special place in Andrea's childhood. Christmas is always an emotional time, this year more than ever. As well as 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', the other equally poignant songs featured are: 'O Holy Night', 'In The Bleak Mid-Winter' and the original 'Begin Again' written by Andrea with more than a touch of the Corrs about it."These are songs that I grew up with, my father played O Holy Night in our church every Christmas Eve when we were kids," Andrea says. "We had been planning this record since my visit to the hospice last year—and then the world changed, and the lyrics took on a whole new and special meaning."So did her vocals which beautifully convey the heartfelt sentiment across all the tracks. It took a lot of endeavour to find a male voice choir who could all sing together in the same venue but this was eventually discovered in Perth, Australia with the lovely Giovanni Consort Choir and the Aquinas Schola Boys Choir. Anna Rice and John Hughes put the EP together with much tender loving care.'Andrea Corr Christmas Songs' provides some comfort and joy in these rather difficult times. Enjoy!



