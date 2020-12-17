Eltee Releases Sophomore Single 'Freak'





www.instagram.com/itseltee New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After receiving rave reviews and sparking a wave of high-profile followers with his debut single 'Who Do You Love', East London's Eltee returns alongside another Chris Rich production (DigDat, Aitch, Abracadabra, Unknown T, Bandokay) for new single 'Freak',Only making his break into the scene in September with the GRM Daily premiered 'Who Do You Love', Eltee has quickly made his impression with some of the scenes MVP's including Charlie Sloth, Rimzee and Steel Banglez who were swift to follow the rising star on social media to keep a close eye on his moves. BBC Introducing also jumped on board to offer their immediate support and Eltee's subsequent flow of acoustic performances, including his highly praised #SelectSession with Crep Select (which has been viewed nearly 30,000 times) has sparked the comments sections to compare him to the likes of Rod Wave, Post Malone and Tory Lanez thanks to his unique balance of gritty lyricism, soulful delivery and penchant for drill beats.Making his sophomore release, Eltee continues to define his sound and continue his journey of discovery with 'Freak' as he meshes R&B vocals with heavy bass and 808 laced drill. A catchy hook and strong melodies see Eltee flexing his vocal range with gravely tones that complement the hard-hitting drill beat as he laments his desires for a lady. Coinciding with the track release is the Flash Johnson directed video release on GRM. From the drone shots over the rooftops of London city and rolling through the streets in a G-Wagon to the confident performances to camera and dances with his accompanying cast, it's hard not to find a connection to the young East Londoner. Finding the untapped equilibrium between raw street anthems and soulful R&B classics, Eltee has a refreshing interpretation of music laden with sauce-packed presence.www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijbGduL-rgoditto.fm/freak-elteewww.instagram.com/itseltee



