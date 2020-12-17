Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 17/12/2020

24kGoldn & DaBaby Team In New Video For "Coco"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Francisco rapper and singer 24kGoldn has returned with a wintry video for his latest single "Coco" featuring Charlotte, NC rapper DaBaby. Watch as the pair sing about the finer things in the new visual directed by Cole Bennett.

24kGoldn has had a bright whirlwind of a year, having spent 6 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (currently at #2) and breaking a Pop radio record for most spins in a 7 day period with his Platinum-certified smash "Mood." The song's success has made him a fixture on the airwaves, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 2020 American Music Awards, and last night's season finale of The Voice.
"Mood" has been certified double platinum by the R.I.A.A. and has attained certifications in over 20 countries worldwide with nearly a billion global streams to date.

24kGoldn is currently at work on his debut album, El Dorado, due for release next year.






