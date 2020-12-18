Canadian Label 3P Entertainment Signs Juno Award-Winning Reggae Artists Korexion And Tony Antony





3P being the number one New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Everyone says, 'Go big or go home'. 3p- being the number one record label in Canada has turned tables to 'Going big, and getting better' with the signing of the JUNO award-winning artist Keipher Scott alias Korexion. Korexion who was voted as the JUNO awards reggae artist of the year is a Canadian citizen who hails from Trench Town, Jamaica but has increasingly proven to be the voice of Canadian people.Armed with his golden voice and his love for music, Korexion seeks to communicate and pass his message to his audience with his remarkable performances across the globe. The talented artist has shared a stage with remarkable reggae artists such as, but not limited to Sean Paul, Sizzla, Shaggy, Damian Marley, etc.Korexion who happens to be a carrier for sickle cell anemia not only champions the fight against the disease but also is at the forefront in raising money towards creating awareness for the same. The selfless artist in partnership with 3P led to the conception of the hit song 'Mama you know' which is one of the biggest bangers in Canada. If you haven't listened to the beautiful song; click away. h­­­­3p has also produced 'Your Friend' by Tony Antony who is a Canadian artist from Jamaica. This is currently one of the most requested songs in Canada. Tony Antony has not only been previously nominated for the 'Best Reggae Recording' category in the 2011 JUNO awards but also the EME Awards in Jamaica. Further, Tony bagged the awards for best male vocalist, best songwriter, best single, and best reggae album in the 2011 Canadian Reggae Music Achievement awards. The song 'Your Friend' has sparked amazing feedback from listeners across the globe.About3P being the number one Music agency in Canada not only seeks to produce, promote, and publish music buts also grow your brand extensively. 3P guarantees to make your music available across various mediums as well as market it to the intended audience.



