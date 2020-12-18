Seraphina Simone Closes 2020 With A Double Single Release, 'Skin' And 'Blue Devil'





'Skin' shares many of the same sonic elements with 'Hollywood $$$'; the spacious synths, reverb-rich production, Americana-style guitars and Simone's unfiltered vocals. Just as that previous release tackles the many pitfalls of Tinsel Town, 'Skin' breaks down the expectations of sexuality and desire. Society has constructed a cage into which womxn are trapped, or "lobotomised" as



"It's about sex and desire. It ties into a book I was reading about a devout woman in Bible Belt



"My love is made of velvet" sings Seraphina



"Blue Devil follows on from O M D. It was written about the same relationship but at a much later stage, after it had broken down and I was all out of forgiveness and patience. It's about how depression can turn someone into a total asshole! How their emotional numbness can feel cruel, and you feel guilty at hating them for it when you know it's not really their fault. I was so frustrated at not being able to call him out on his shit in the way I would with someone who wasn't suffering, and felt like such a bitch for feeling that way." - Seraphina



Each of Seraphina Simone's singles have this indomitable power to look into the dark and light; the velvet and the stone; the Hero and the Leander. We can't have one without the other and with the help of this artist's repeatable tracks, the veil has been removed from our eyes.



Seraphina

On the other, she is musical aristocracy, although the term makes her cringe. Her father is the musician Terence Trent D'Arby aka Sananda Maitreya. Holidays, when she was a girl, meant long trips through California, brushing shoulders with everyone from

If you listen out for BANKS or Lana Del Ray or Bat for Lashes or Lorde, then you might hear traces, as well as the ghosts of Human League, Blondie,

But she is also none of the above: wholly sui generis. In her hands the ordinary becomes uncanny.

www.instagram.com/seraphinasimone

twitter.com/seraphinasimone

www.facebook.com/seraphinasimone

open.spotify.com/artist/21fkbEKOfiriyOCW6VCZHX?si=9zMTOjFCQbexJNMlOGzQgA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's been a bumper year for London-based musician Seraphina Simone whose expansive indie-pop singles 'Cherry <8', 'Hollywood $$$' and 'O M D' have been featured in countless blogs and playlists throughout the year. Most recently, 'O M D' was picked up by Record of the Day, 1883 Magazine, Vanyaland, The Hidden Hits, Secret Meeting, The Rodeo, The Most Radicalist, When The Horn Blows, Get In Her Ears and many more who agree that Seraphina Simone is an artist of the verge of breakthrough.'Skin' shares many of the same sonic elements with 'Hollywood $$$'; the spacious synths, reverb-rich production, Americana-style guitars and Simone's unfiltered vocals. Just as that previous release tackles the many pitfalls of Tinsel Town, 'Skin' breaks down the expectations of sexuality and desire. Society has constructed a cage into which womxn are trapped, or "lobotomised" as Simone caustically puts it, and the fights to break out of that mental and societal jail cell can feel like one of life and death."It's about sex and desire. It ties into a book I was reading about a devout woman in Bible Belt America who marries young for duty, and then falls for someone else in her 40s and starts an affair. The whole book was about the contradiction between her emotions and her upbringing, how what her body and heart were telling her was right was seen as sinful. I think as women we're often taught to tame our desires, to make them fit into something that is palatable and acceptable for the male gaze or an outdated expectation of how a woman should behave, and by doing that we lobotomise a part of ourselves. 'Skin' is about that inner conflict." - Seraphina Simone on 'Skin'"My love is made of velvet" sings Seraphina Simone on 'Blue Devil', the other half of the double single release. This imagery we see echoed in Simone's photograph, a rich array of velvet showing that this musician embodies her art; she and it are one in the same. This is why this paced and minimalist 80s-dipped alt-pop track strikes us with such personal feeling; heard through the passionate-yet-resigned voice of Seraphina Simone."Blue Devil follows on from O M D. It was written about the same relationship but at a much later stage, after it had broken down and I was all out of forgiveness and patience. It's about how depression can turn someone into a total asshole! How their emotional numbness can feel cruel, and you feel guilty at hating them for it when you know it's not really their fault. I was so frustrated at not being able to call him out on his shit in the way I would with someone who wasn't suffering, and felt like such a bitch for feeling that way." - Seraphina Simone on 'Blue Devil'Each of Seraphina Simone's singles have this indomitable power to look into the dark and light; the velvet and the stone; the Hero and the Leander. We can't have one without the other and with the help of this artist's repeatable tracks, the veil has been removed from our eyes.Seraphina Simone is a beguiling mix. On the one hand, she's a hard-working London nerd, who studied at Oxford and has done every crap job under the sun to support her music.On the other, she is musical aristocracy, although the term makes her cringe. Her father is the musician Terence Trent D'Arby aka Sananda Maitreya. Holidays, when she was a girl, meant long trips through California, brushing shoulders with everyone from George Harrison to Billy Idol, or being babysat by Pamela Des Barres. Some artists might claim their 'godparents' were Prince, Miles Davis, Christie Hynde, Pete Townsend and Mary Greenwell. Seraphina's actually were. A childhood only takes you so far. From all these influences, from her deep-South pastor grandfather, and a heritage that is black, Greek, Irish and Cherokee, Seraphina Simone has created a sound that's wholly her own. These are smart, sun-drenched tales of heartbreak and longing, queer sultry odes to the bad decisions you wished you hadn't made and the ones you wished you had.If you listen out for BANKS or Lana Del Ray or Bat for Lashes or Lorde, then you might hear traces, as well as the ghosts of Human League, Blondie, New Order and Cyndi Lauper. These are the songs of a young woman finding a path through an impossible 21st century.But she is also none of the above: wholly sui generis. In her hands the ordinary becomes uncanny.www.instagram.com/seraphinasimonetwitter.com/seraphinasimonewww.facebook.com/seraphinasimoneopen.spotify.com/artist/21fkbEKOfiriyOCW6VCZHX?si=9zMTOjFCQbexJNMlOGzQgA



