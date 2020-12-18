P.U.R.E Records Releases New Single"My Life"





follow us on Instagram pure_records_music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "MY LIFE" is a collaboration of four artists speaking about the current climate of police brutality, racial inequity, and social injustice. These insightful artists give their perspectives as black voices from all walks of life. One thing we can all agree on is that the backbone of social justice is equality.UPTOWN ROME is a Black man and father speaking from his perspective. Rapping about how inequality takes many forms and strikes in different aspects including access to education, and employment possibilities. He highlights the bias in the society of how identical crimes are held to a different standard because of the color of his skin.There is a sense of dichotomy between HYPE, the wise old soul, and HYPE the lyricist. The commonplace observation of police brutality continues to subjugate our people to the point of death. Flashing back demonstrating what we in history have not yet overcome.ANGXLO Sings about his journey from a teenager growing into a young Black Man. He poses tough questions relating to how and why oppression still exists. He is speaking up and challenging the conversation to be more than just talk but to actively become "the difference".As black women need to be heard when the world just glosses over them, ANJEL UNIQUE's strength and passion encourage the community tocome together and speak up for equality with peace and love. The overwhelming state of our nation fueled these talented artists to create quality music, and inspire an honest narrative at its purest form.follow us on Instagram pure_records_music



