Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 18/12/2020

Christopher Cross Releases Limited Edition Box Set

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a career spanning four decades, Christopher Cross has sold over 10 million albums and been awarded five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.

This year Christopher Cross celebrates the 40th Anniversary of his musical journey with a spectacular box set, Christopher Cross: The Complete Works. The set contains 13 CDs - 12 previously-released albums plus a bonus CD of 15 rare tracks. All the tracks have been digitally remastered by Bernie Grundman.

Each set includes a special gift: a pink vinyl LP with one cut from each of Christopher's albums. Each track was chosen by Christopher and digitally remastered for vinyl.

Christopher Cross: The Complete Works is elegantly bound into a stunning collector's edition, a work of art beautifully designed by Gary Dorsey of Pixel Peach Studios. This special release is limited to 1000 copies and each box set is personally autographed by Christopher.

Says Cross, "I am very excited to release this set which embodies the work of a lot of wonderfully talented people and represents my legacy of which I am profoundly proud."






Most read news of the week
Kevin Gates Releases Music Video For 'Power'
DJ Khaled Announces "Another One" With His Entrance Into The CBD Lifestyle & Wellness Sector
Big Sean And McDonald's Partner To Surprise A Young Rapper With Mentorship And Resources To Help Elevate Her Craft As Part Of The Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program
UK Rap Legend Wretch 32 Announced As 0207 Def Jam Creative Director
Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'
SiriusXM Reveals 'Future Five For 2021' And Welcomes 'The Class Of 2020' In Music
The Music That Defined TikTok In 2020
Female Musicians In A Free Virtual Festival Against Femicide
John Garrison Shares New Video For 'The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0593791 secs // 4 () queries in 0.014024019241333 secs