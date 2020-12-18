Find Resolution In Anate​'s Darkly Entrancing Downtempo Electro-Pop Debut Single 'Confusion'



Their forthcoming 10-track album 'Confessions' will be gradually released throughout 2021 and Anaté have already started working on their sophomore album. When live stages are safe to grace, they're prepared to take over them too with their unique sound which layers Pop melodies with acoustic instruments and electronic effects to achieve a retro feel with a modernistic finish. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Confusion' marks the inception of the lockdown-born Downtempo Electronica act Anaté which comprises of singer-songwriter, Ana, and producer and songwriter, Andrea.Together, they delivered a hauntingly dark spin on contemporary Electro Pop which oozes collaborative chemistry while reviving the 90's Alt Electro sound under fresh new artistic vision.By acting as advocates for authentic self-expression and compelling the listener to find their own meaning and follow their own desire, Confusion is brimming with addictively empowering energy.Confusion is the first self-produced single to be released from Anaté's debut album, 'Confessions', the single was recorded in Andrea's private studio in Milan before being mixed by Simone Coen and mastered by Giovanni "Meniak" Nebbia.Anaté ​said: "Confusion talks about duality. About the conflict between what we want and what we are "allowed" to want. Between who we are and who we are expected to be; between emotion and reason. I feel many people could relate to this, especially in a society where our image is so important and the pressure to conform makes us feel emotionally and psychologically drained. I talk for the people who still feel that fear and experience that inner conflict."Amelia Vandergast at ​A&R Factory​ said: "By shifting between dominance and delicacy, Confusion holds your attention at a knife-edge, the almost phantasmal vocals implant raw emotion, while the ardent energy in the intricate melodies will leave you utterly transfixed".When producer, Andrea, set out to find the perfect voice for a Trip-Hop influenced album, he found Ana. Once their influences combined, their collaborative sound became a smorgasbord of stylistic elements including Downtempo, Pop, Indie Rock and Alt Hip Hop.The true distinction in their sound lies within the conceptually confessional nature of their lyricism which is paired with atmospheric melodies which share reminiscences with Massive Attack, Morcheeba and Hooverphonic.Their forthcoming 10-track album 'Confessions' will be gradually released throughout 2021 and Anaté have already started working on their sophomore album. When live stages are safe to grace, they're prepared to take over them too with their unique sound which layers Pop melodies with acoustic instruments and electronic effects to achieve a retro feel with a modernistic finish.



