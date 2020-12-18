Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18/12/2020

Find Resolution In Anate​'s Darkly Entrancing Downtempo Electro-Pop Debut Single 'Confusion'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Confusion' marks the inception of the lockdown-born Downtempo Electronica act Anaté which comprises of singer-songwriter, Ana, and producer and songwriter, Andrea.
Together, they delivered a hauntingly dark spin on contemporary Electro Pop which oozes collaborative chemistry while reviving the 90's Alt Electro sound under fresh new artistic vision.
By acting as advocates for authentic self-expression and compelling the listener to find their own meaning and follow their own desire, Confusion is brimming with addictively empowering energy.
Confusion is the first self-produced single to be released from Anaté's debut album, 'Confessions', the single was recorded in Andrea's private studio in Milan before being mixed by Simone Coen and mastered by Giovanni "Meniak" Nebbia.

Anaté ​said: "Confusion talks about duality. About the conflict between what we want and what we are "allowed" to want. Between who we are and who we are expected to be; between emotion and reason. I feel many people could relate to this, especially in a society where our image is so important and the pressure to conform makes us feel emotionally and psychologically drained. I talk for the people who still feel that fear and experience that inner conflict."

Amelia Vandergast at ​A&R Factory​ said: "By shifting between dominance and delicacy, Confusion holds your attention at a knife-edge, the almost phantasmal vocals implant raw emotion, while the ardent energy in the intricate melodies will leave you utterly transfixed".

When producer, Andrea, set out to find the perfect voice for a Trip-Hop influenced album, he found Ana. Once their influences combined, their collaborative sound became a smorgasbord of stylistic elements including Downtempo, Pop, Indie Rock and Alt Hip Hop.

The true distinction in their sound lies within the conceptually confessional nature of their lyricism which is paired with atmospheric melodies which share reminiscences with Massive Attack, Morcheeba and Hooverphonic.

Their forthcoming 10-track album 'Confessions' will be gradually released throughout 2021 and Anaté have already started working on their sophomore album. When live stages are safe to grace, they're prepared to take over them too with their unique sound which layers Pop melodies with acoustic instruments and electronic effects to achieve a retro feel with a modernistic finish.






Most read news of the week
Kevin Gates Releases Music Video For 'Power'
DJ Khaled Announces "Another One" With His Entrance Into The CBD Lifestyle & Wellness Sector
Big Sean And McDonald's Partner To Surprise A Young Rapper With Mentorship And Resources To Help Elevate Her Craft As Part Of The Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program
UK Rap Legend Wretch 32 Announced As 0207 Def Jam Creative Director
Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'
The Music That Defined TikTok In 2020
SiriusXM Reveals 'Future Five For 2021' And Welcomes 'The Class Of 2020' In Music
Watch girlfriends' Music Video For 'Jessica'
Burna Boy Releases Electrifying Video For 'Way Too Big'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190611 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012428760528564 secs