The 1975 Renew With Downtown Music Publishing

The 1975 deal's renewal comes on the heels of a spate of recent news from Downtown New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Downtown Music Publishing today announced the renewal of its deal with The 1975 to manage the band's songwriting career over the course of their next three albums, as well as their rights to their existing publishing catalog. The band's decision to renew their existing agreement with Downtown Music Publishing follows the company's acquisition earlier this year of independent London-based music publisher Good Soldier Songs Ltd., which included The 1975's publishing catalog and existing administration deal."I have always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for Mike and am thrilled to be able to continue working with him, and the rest of the team at Downtown," said All On Red Management's Jamie Osborne. "We are hugely grateful for all their hard work so far, and are excited to be starting a new chapter with them during such an exciting period for the band."This past May, The 1975 released their latest album, Notes On A Conditional Form. Including songs published by Downtown, which were obtained by the company as part of its acquisition of Good Soldier Songs, the album topped the U.K. charts within its first week of release — becoming the band's fourth consecutive number-one album.The acquisition also included songs from The 1975's celebrated self-titled 2013 debut, their 2016 U.S. and U.K. number-one album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It and 2018's A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Through the deal, Downtown also acquired Good Soldier Songs' rights to music by Billy Lockett, Colouring, Dr Vades, Fickle Friends, The Him, The Hunna, K.I.D, Nothing But Thieves, Liam Prior, Raheem Bakaré, Tobtok, and many others — as well as Biffy Clyro, including songs from the band's 2020 album, A Celebration Of Endings, which also debuted at number one in the U.K."Having followed this remarkable band for over ten years, I am deeply grateful that Downtown is able to be a part of their songwriting career going forward. Throughout the past decade, The 1975 have never ceased to push the boundaries of what it means to be a band in the 21st century, reinventing themselves with every release. It is a great privilege to work with them as they continue to expand their songwriting and production ambitions," said Downtown Music Publishing Global President Mike Smith.The 1975 deal's renewal comes on the heels of a spate of recent news from Downtown Music Publishing, including the acquisition of the catalogs of both Motown icon Mickey Stevenson and Sia's longtime co-writer Chris Braide, an agreement to represent the Wu-Tang Clan songbook and a record number of client contributions to works nominated at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.



