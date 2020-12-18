Good Charlotte Return With Brand New Single "Last December"





First formed in 1996 by brothers Joel and Benji Madden, Maryland's GOOD CHARLOTTE soundtracked the turn-of-the-century and empowered a generation with one cleverly catchy anthem after another. 2000's landmark self-titled debut earned a gold plaque and quietly set the stage for worldwide superstardom. In 2002, they unleashed the now-classic The Young and the Hopeless, which eventually went RIAA triple-platinum and would be lauded in the Top 20 of Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Pop-Punk Albums" and BuzzFeed's "36 Pop Punk Albums You Need to Hear Before You F--ing Die." 2004's The Chronicles of Life and Death bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and reached platinum status as Good Morning Revival [2007] and Cardiology [2010] repeated that Top 10 success and brought the band around the world multiple times in front of countless screaming fans. Along the way, everyone from N.E.R.D. and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Good Charlotte have officially returned with their brand new single "Last December," out now via the band's MDDN label. Marking their first new music since their acclaimed 2018 album Generation Rx, the track is an introspective rock anthem that fittingly arrives during this year's 20th anniversary of the group's debut album. Good Charlotte have also unveiled an accompanying music video for the song, which can be viewed now on Top40-Charts.com!"2020 being the 20th anniversary of our self titled debut album, really made us feel like we wanted to release something for those fans who've gone on this journey with us," says guitarist/vocalist Benji Madden. "The holidays can be a rough time of year. Thinking of the ones we've lost and longing for moments that have passed us by, is definitely a part of the joy and melancholy. This song for us speaks to both sides of those holiday feelings and we hope it brings some solace to anyone who needs it.""Last December" kicks off the newest chapter for the band; one that evolves the signature punk spirit, vulnerability and cinematic ambition that's flowed through the veins of all of their music to-date. Comprised of brothers Joel [vocals] and Benji Madden, Billy Martin [guitar], Paul Thomas [bass], and Dean Butterworth [drums], Good Charlotte have garnered countless accolades, sold out tours across the globe and gone platinum a dozen times over. With nearly two and a half decades in the game, the group continues to prove their status as a linchpin for rock music.First formed in 1996 by brothers Joel and Benji Madden, Maryland's GOOD CHARLOTTE soundtracked the turn-of-the-century and empowered a generation with one cleverly catchy anthem after another. 2000's landmark self-titled debut earned a gold plaque and quietly set the stage for worldwide superstardom. In 2002, they unleashed the now-classic The Young and the Hopeless, which eventually went RIAA triple-platinum and would be lauded in the Top 20 of Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Pop-Punk Albums" and BuzzFeed's "36 Pop Punk Albums You Need to Hear Before You F--ing Die." 2004's The Chronicles of Life and Death bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and reached platinum status as Good Morning Revival [2007] and Cardiology [2010] repeated that Top 10 success and brought the band around the world multiple times in front of countless screaming fans. Along the way, everyone from N.E.R.D. and Three 6 Mafia to Avenged Sevenfold and Tonight Alive jumped at the chance to collaborate. To-date, cumulative album sales have exceeded 11.5+ million worldwide, while accolades encompassed everything from KERRANG! Awards to an MTV VMA. Following a six-year hiatus, they made a much-lauded return with their first independent offering Youth Authority in 2016, followed by the poignant record Generation Rx in 2018, their first album to be released under their partnership with BMG.



