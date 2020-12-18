Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 18/12/2020

Lazarus By David Bowie & Enda Walsh Streaming Premiere On David Bowie's Birthday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To remember David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his untimely death, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the stream of the London production of Lazarus, captured live on stage. The streaming will be available for three performances only. This will be the UK premiere of the filmed version of this remarkable show.

Lazarus includes songs from Bowie's iconic catalogue as well as new songs written for the stage including the title song, Lazarus.
Inspired by the book, The Man Who Fell To Earth, by Walter Tevis ("The Queen's Gambit") Lazarus focuses on Thomas Newton, as he remains still on Earth - a 'man' unable to die, his head soaked in cheap gin and haunted by a past love. We follow Newton during the course of a few days where the arrival of another lost soul - might finally set him free.

Michael C Hall ("Dexter", "Six Feet Under") stars as Newton, the character famously portrayed by David Bowie in the 1976 screen adaptation of The Man Who Fell To Earth directed by Nicolas Roeg. Lazarus co-stars Sophia Anne Caruso ("Beetlejuice" on Broadway) and the production is directed by Ivo van Hove ("All About Eve", "Network" and "A View From The Bridge").

Lazarus opened at The New York Theatre Workshop in November 2015. The London production opened in November 2016 where it played a sold out run. This live-streamed event will be available for three performances only in multiple time zones (GMT, AEDT, EST, PST, CST) from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 January 2021. The Lazarus Cast Album is available on RCA / ISO Records.

DIRECTED BY IVO VAN HOVE & INSPIRED BY THE NOVEL THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH BY WALTER TEVIS
Friday 8 January, 7pm - DAVID BOWIE'S BIRTHDAY
Saturday 9 January, 7pm
Sunday 10 January, 3pm - THE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF DAVID BOWIE'S DEATH
Tickets from £16 on sale now at https://link.dice.fm/lazarus
"WILD, FANTASTICAL, EYE-POPPING. A SURREALISTIC TOUR DE FORCE." - Rolling Stone






